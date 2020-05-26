LeadAngel Releases Partner Lead Routing Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many large organizations use channel partners, value-added resellers (VAR), as their customer acquisition strategy in addition to direct sales. Collaborating with partners' leads outside of the in-house CRM system (such as Salesforce) is extremely hard and is plagued with delays. As a result, a lead may take weeks to reach a partner. This slows down the pipeline and impacts topline.

LeadAngel

LeadAngel's partner lead routing solution helps organizations overcome partner lead assignment issues, as well as provide a way to partner to send regular updates back to the CRM system. This helps with pipeline acceleration, deal registration, and partner commissions. Also, using the advanced assignment methodology, such as round-robin assignment, reassignment for inactivity, expertise, or location-based assignment, greater partner participation is expected.

LeadAngel - Lead Routing Software provides the capability to pull detailed partner assignment or re-assignment report, partner activity, and participation report that can further be analyzed to improve partner relationships and productivity. A LeadAngel app is available on Salesforce AppExchange for free monthly matching.

About LeadAngel: LeadAngel is a Sunnyvale, CA-based company offering services in Automated Lead Routing Solutions, Marketing Segmentation, and Lead to account matching. We use a set of complex rules, dictionary, and machine learning to deliver business results. Our products integrate with major marketing automation systems and CRM, as well as designed to work standalone using web services for custom use cases. We offer free demos of our premium product as well as 15 day free trials. Please reach out to [email protected] with any questions.

