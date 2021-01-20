Leader Bank Finances Commercial Loan for Oakley Country Club

ARLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank recently provided a Commercial Loan of $12 million for Oakley Country Club in Watertown, Massachusetts. The Country Club decided to refinance its current loan in order to take advantage of Leader Bank's low rates. With the additional funds, the Oakley Country Club plans to continue to update its facilities, improving its outdoor function areas and grounds. In addition to the lower rate, Oakley Country Club was interested in partnering with a local lender that understood the needs of its community. The Club has been in operation since 1898 offering a space for meetings and events as well as golf and other outdoor sports.

"We are happy to work with Oakley Country Club and its board and find the best solution to finance their impressive renovation projects," said Sushil K. Tuli, Chairman & CEO of Leader Bank. "The Country Club and its members are a community staple and we are proud to have them as a client. We wish them many more years of success in their beautiful new facilities."

Leader Bank is dedicated to supporting businesses in the community and offers a wide variety of financing solutions for businesses' needs large and small. In 2019, Leader Bank closed 145 new commercial real estate transactions, totaling over $172 million in committed lending. The Bank's experienced Commercial Lending team and fast, local decision-making is key to helping their clients prosper and drive local economies.

With assets of over $2 billion, Leader Bank, N.A. is a nationally chartered bank founded in 2002 with seven full-service branches in Arlington, Belmont, Boston, Burlington, and Cambridge. Leader Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products including personal and business checking accounts, commercial and residential lending products, home equity lines of credit, deposit products with highly competitive rates and free online banking and bill payment services. Visit Leader Bank's website at www.leaderbank.com or any one of the Bank's convenient branch locations for more information. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #449250.

