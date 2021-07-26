Leader Bank Welcomes Howard M. Tarlow to the Commercial Lending Team

Prior to joining Leader Bank, Mr. Tarlow served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Real Estate Officer at Boston Private Bank before the company was purchased by SVB Financial Group earlier this year. During his nearly 20 year tenure at Boston Private, Mr. Tarlow was a key figure on the commercial lending front and a well-respected industry leader.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Howard to the Leader Bank team," said Sushil K. Tuli, Leader Bank Chairman and CEO. "I have no doubt that his talent and expertise will prove to be a valuable asset in the continued growth of Leader Bank's commercial lending portfolio."

Howard currently resides in Lexington and holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Massachusetts and participated in the MBA program at Suffolk University.

About Leader Bank

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include customer service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. Leader Bank's best-in-class staff has been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions, as the Bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions over the last two decades. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

