Leader in Educational Tours, Fantastic Tours & Travel, Shares the Benefits of Booking Travel through A Tour Company

Educators and administrators know how important travel is in enhancing the education experience for students. However, they also know how challenging it can be to coordinate and plan a trip that is enjoyable, educational, and safe. Planning a trip through a student tour company, however, can solve those challenges while providing additional benefits. Below are some of the benefits of booking travel through a student tour company.

Dedicated service. Be sure to choose a company that assigns a dedicated account executive to work with you. When you work with only one person, they take the time to get to know you, your group, and your vision for the trip. You can spend more time planning the trip details than explaining your goals when you are working with someone familiar with your objectives.

Experience with the destinations and excursions. When planning a trip to a destination you have never been to, it can be difficult to know what the best activities are and how to manage logistics. Student tour companies have expert knowledge working with groups, planning a well-timed itinerary and can guide you to the right vendors, tours, and attractions.

A resource the whole way. When planning independently, all guidance ends when the trip begins. When booking through the right student tour company, that is not the case. The company will have your dedicated account executive available to you via phone, text, and email throughout the entire trip making student travel a well-supported endeavor from start to finish. If there are any questions or concerns while traveling or at the destination, you can be confident that an expert is available to assist and handle the resolution.

Expansive vendor knowledge. More times than not, individuals have to rely on online reviews and personal recommendations to select vendors like hotels, transportation companies, and tour guides. This is risky when student safety is on the line. Student tour companies have expansive vendor knowledge and can make sure all vendors are safe, reputable, and properly insured.

Be sure to select the right agency when booking student travel. The experts at Fantastic Tours & Travel have more than 35 years of experience helping educators and administrators create the ultimate class trip.

Fantastic Tours & Travel is a national tour company creating customized tour experiences for schools across America. Founded in 1984 and holding WBE status, the Fantastic Tours team is experienced, passionate, and proud of their unique approach to educational travel. Their mission is to assist you in creating an enriching experience outside the classroom with travel, with a dedicated 24/7 client service approach.

