Leader In Facility Optimization Announces Job Order Contracting Software Contract

The Simplebid™ JOC platform was initially developed for the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Works (LADPW). Citing a need for greater oversight, project bidding transparency, and project cost control, LADPW trusted FOS's team to develop a new software solution. The result was Simplebid™, helping LADPW manage a JOC program that exceeds $250 million in annual construction volume. FOS's people, process, and delivered solution has been proven successful – today Simplebid™ supports over $30 million in JOC contracts for LADPW with several other agencies also choosing this solution for their JOC programs.

FOS is a sustaining member of the Center for JOC Excellence, the designated non-profit association for JOC and related IDIQ contracting methods, which provides education, resources, and JOC certification. FOS is committed to improving construction standards, training, and certification to enhance project delivery processes.

About FOS of CannonDesign.

Facility Optimization Solutions LLC (known as FOS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the global architecture and engineering firm, CannonDesign. FOS is a multidisciplinary professional services and software consultancy, providing physical asset management, building cost data, and strategic planning solutions across the country. Founded in 2009 by Joe Cassata, RA, NCARB, FOS delivers solutions to facility managers and owners across all markets, including government, higher education, PK-12, and healthcare. This past year, FOS was ranked #1 worldwide for facility management services by an AE firm by World Architecture 100. Learn more by visiting foscd.com or following "FOS of CannonDesign" on LinkedIn.

