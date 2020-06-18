Leader in healthcare management Chronometriq launches its new virtual waiting room management system for clinics

MONTREAL, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - North American leader in healthcare management Chronometriq announced the release of a redesigned version of MagicSeat , their virtual queue management system for clinics.

First launched in 2012 under the name "SmartWait", MagicSeat was originally created to free patients from the waiting rooms in walk-in clinics.

Today, in response to the staggering impacts of COVID-19, this new version of MagicSeat is fully redesigned to fit the new reality and answer the needs of both the clinics and the patients. Remi Richard, Chronometriq's co-founder and Chief of Growth says "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been in touch with many of our clients and other healthcare providers, working towards providing better tools and solutions to accommodate the new requirements and safety measures to minimize the risks of virus propagation."

MagicSeat now enables clinics to manage several virtual queues and waiting rooms from one dashboard, reinforcing the need to implement new procedures to support social distancing. It also features a virtual waiting room that lets patients register for appointments either remotely via a website or on-site via SMS and receive notifications of their position in the queue on mobile or in real-time with the application.

Mr. Richard adds: "The new system really answers the need to minimize contact in clinics while still remaining accessible and providing care for patients. With its added features, the latest version of MagicSeat really leads the way in terms of solutions for the healthcare industry."

Suitable for individual clinics and larger healthcare groups, MagicSeat is now available in Canada and in the United States.

Founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of improving access to healthcare, Chronometriq is the North American leader in the healthcare management industry, offering a full suite of products to improve clinics' productivity, efficiency and communications with patients.

