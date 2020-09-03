Leader in Mature Skincare Offers Specialized One-Step Cleansing

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeroVital, the brand built to support wellness from the inside out for mature users, has launched SuperSaturated Restoring Cleansing Cloths. Developed for women with mature skin, these cleansing cloths are designed to not irritate or dry out delicate aging skin. It uses a unique and gentle pH balanced cleansing system designed to not disrupt the skin barrier, which weakens with age.

Unlike harsh soaps and cleansers, the pH balanced formula in these cloths maintains the skin's natural moisture and oil. This gentle formula lifts away dirt and makeup with hyaluronic acid, green tea, coconut, cucumber, and a multi-fruit complex of grapefruit, papaya, and orange to deliver a soothing spa-like experience.

"There's a fine balance that must be maintained when cleansing your skin. You have to preserve your skin's homeostatic properties. This is especially true for mature or sensitive skin," said Dr. Amy Heaton, Ph.D., SeroVital's Chief Science Officer. "These cleansing cloths are formulated with gentle surfactants and humectant solvents to help optimize this balance."

Launched in 2011, SeroVital has been innovating supplements and topicals that work on the cellular level to address the unique concerns of women over 45. SeroVital SuperSaturated Restoring Cleansing Cloths are the latest in the line of pioneering formulas.

The SeroVital brand was built to support wellness from the inside out. As users cleanse their skin on the outside, they can nourish your body on the inside with SeroVital or SeroVital ADVANCED supplements. Both products support the body's production of hGH*, a peptide associated with increased energy, smoother skin, more restful sleep, lean muscle, and more

SeroVital SuperSaturated, Restoring Cleansing Cloths are available for $14 for a 4-week supply or on subscription for additional savings on SeroVital.com.

About SanMedica International

SanMedica International is dedicated to the science of anti-aging. They developed SeroVital®-hgh, a revolutionary formula that naturally increases your body's production of human growth hormone (hGH)*. SeroVital-hgh is backed by four clinical studies and protected by 15 U.S. and international patents† and has sold over four million boxes. To learn more about SanMedica and their products, visit www.serovital.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

