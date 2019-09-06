Leader of the Pack: A Slew of New Upgrades Keeps 2020 Toyota Tacoma in Front

The third-generation Tacoma, with a design inspired by Toyota's legendary desert race trucks, veritably defines the "work hard, play hard" ethos. Available in 32 different configurations, the 2020 Tacoma offers a model for all seasons and reasons. Six model grades include: work-ready SR; high-style, high-value SR5; athletic TRD Sport; adventurous TRD Off-Road; ultimate off-road TRD Pro; and top-of-the-line Limited.

All Tacoma models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), which includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert and Automatic High Beams.

New Look, New Function, New Fun for 2020

Most 2020 Tacomas will debut a new front grille design with detailing tailored to each model grade, while every Tacoma will feature a revised taillamp design. In the Tacoma's roomy cabin, a new, larger multimedia touchscreen includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility. The SR grade features a 7-inch touchscreen display, while all others get an 8-inch touchscreen.

In addition to the multimedia upgrade, the 2020 SR offers the added convenience of new intermittent windshield wipers and an available LED bed lamp. The SX upgrade package, introduced for 2019 and returning for 2020, turns the SR Access Cab into a high-value sport truck with stylish black-out features, including grille, headlight surrounds, overfenders, 16-inch alloy wheels, mirror caps and door handles.

When equipped with the optional V6 engine, the 2020 Tacoma SR5 grade is fitted with a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat with 2-way power lumbar support. It also receives an updated dark gray wheel color for 2020.

Tacoma Limited brings luxury to the everyday work and play truck, and for 2020 the style is more premium than ever. In addition to the new grille design, the Limited features new 18-inch alloy wheels, LED/DRL headlamps, LED foglamps, and chrome taillamp inserts. The expansive equipment roster grows with the Premium Audio system that now includes an 8-inch touchscreen, plus Smart Key operation is added to the passenger front door. Limited is also fitted with the 10-way power adjustable driver's seat. The new Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) for the Double Cab version provides nearly 360-degree views around the truck for easier, safer maneuvering in tight situations.

TRD Trio Updates

The Tacoma TRD models, infused with ultimate capability by Toyota Racing Development, feature extensive upgrades for 2020. For starters, the 2020 TRD Sport will get a host of updates, including a new front grille design, new 17-inch wheel, LED foglamp and available LED/DRL headlamp, a new chrome insert taillamp, passenger Smart Key, and Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) is available on Double Cab models. TRD Sport also receives the larger 8-inch touchscreen and 10-way power adjustable seat found on all grades SR5 and up when equipped with the V6 engine.

For 2020, the TRD Off-Road also gets a new grille up front, LED foglamp, LED/DRL headlamp availability, chrome insert taillamp and the addition of passenger Smart Key. It also, on Double Cab models, receives Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) for improved visibility of the terrain around the truck. Like TRD Sport, it also receives the updated multimedia with 8-inch touchscreen and power adjustable driver's seat.

Headlining the TRD trio, the Tacoma TRD Pro backs up its revised look with new function. The new front grille design, unique sequential LED/DRL headlamps, new 16-inch wheel design, Rigid Industries LED fog lights, and black-insert taillamps give the TRD Pro a tougher stance and steely lighting signature. The newly available Army Green exterior color is exclusive to all TRD Pros for 2020, and Magnetic Gray gets added to the mix of Midnight Black Metallic and Super White to offer four color options on all TRD Pros.

A close look at the new cast-aluminum 16-inch wheels reveals the level of engineering detail lavished on this model. Each wheel is 4.188 lbs. lighter than on the 2019 model. That adds up to a significant weight reduction where it really counts to enhance off-road capability. TRD engineers also tweaked the shock and spring tuning to complement the lighter new wheels to improve off-road ride and handling.

You need more than a tough chassis for trail driving. You need to see obstacles before they become hazards. For 2020, the Tacoma TRD Pro provides more sets of eyes with the new Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) + Multi Terrain Monitor (MTM). The driver can select front, side, or rear views for nearly 360-degree visibility. When the going really gets rough, 5-second front undercarriage projected-path video playback can help the driver avoid potential unseen obstacles.

Meanwhile, no matter how rough it gets outside the TRD Pro, inside there's plenty of comfort with a new 10-way power adjustable seat, plus the powerful capability of the Premium Audio system with 8-inch touchscreen (and JBL Premium Audio on automatic transmission models). For added convenience, Smart Key functionality now extends to the front passenger door. A power moonroof continues as standard.

Adventure Machine

On Tacoma 4x4 models, 4WDemand part-time four-wheel drive uses an electronically controlled transfer case and either an Automatic Limited Slip Differential (Auto LSD) or an electronically controlled locking rear differential. Auto LSD is an electronic, brake-actuated system that functions like a mechanical limited slip differential when activated at low speeds. The TRD Off Road and Pro models feature a selectable, electronically controlled locking rear differential to provide supreme traction in off-road environments.

Tacoma TRD Sport models are equipped with sport-tuned shocks, while the TRD Off-Road models feature an off-road tuned suspension that uses Bilstein shocks. The TRD Off-Road model gives the driver even more control in off-road situations with the Multi-Terrain Select system (automatic transmission only). With it, the driver can choose a drive mode to match different types of terrain such as loose rock, or mud and sand. Each input regulates wheel spin by adjusting throttle and brake pressure to provide optimal traction on almost any terrain.

The TRD Off-Road model is ready-made for challenging terrain with Locking Rear Differential, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), clutch Start Cancel (manual transmission only), Active Traction Control, and Crawl Control. Engaging Crawl Control offers one of five low-speed settings to allow the driver to keep focus on navigating across challenging off-road terrain.

The available Tow Package (standard on all V6 models) includes a Class IV Towing Receiver Hitch, engine oil cooler, transmission fluid cooler (automatic transmission only), power steering cooler, 130-amp alternator, 4- and 7-pin connector with converter, and Trailer-Sway Control (TSC).

TRD Pro Really Earns Its Badge

Inspired by Toyota's long history of off-road racing success, the Tacoma TRD Pro is aimed squarely at diehard off-road enthusiasts. Take the available TRD-designed Desert Air Intake, for example. It's designed to help raise the engine's air intake out of the dust and into cleaner air, helping the Tacoma to perform at its best even when conditions are not.

Tacoma TRD Pro wears a heritage-inspired front grille with bold "TOYOTA" lettering, color-keyed surround, blacked-out hood scoop and graphic, color-keyed power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, color-keyed door handles, black overfenders, and color-keyed rear bumper. Available TRD Pro exterior colors include Midnight Black Metallic, Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and the exclusive Army Green.

Based on the Tacoma TRD Off-Road 4x4 Double Cab short-bed model with either a six-speed manual transmission (with clutch start-cancel switch) or six-speed automatic, the Tacoma TRD Pro comes ready to conquer hill and trail. In addition to the TRD Off-Road grade equipment, the Tacoma TRD Pro adds:

FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks tuned by TRD

TRD-tuned front springs with a 1-inch front lift

TRD-tuned rear suspension with progressive-rate off-road leaf springs

TRD Pro aluminum front skid plate with red TRD lettering

LED headlights with sequential turn signals TRD Pro inserts

Rigid Industries LED fog lights

Projector-beam headlights with black bezels, LED daytime running lights (DRL), and auto on/off feature

Taillights with black bezels

16-inch TRD black alloy wheels (new, lighter design for 2020) that provide a 1-inch wider track width compared to TRD Off-Road

Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Kevlar-reinforced tires

TRD Pro hood scoop

Special TRD Pro badging

TRD-tuned cat-back exhaust

Inside, the Tacoma TRD Pro blends toughness with comfort, incorporating black leather-trimmed heated front seats with TRD Pro logos on the headrests, TRD shift knob, and TRD Pro floor mats. The instrument panel integrates a 4.2-inch color Multi-Information Display with an inclinometer and tilt gauge, plus displays for outside temperature, odometer, trip meters, and average fuel economy.

Solid Foundation

The Tacoma's foundation for hard work, hard play, and durability is built from extensive use of high-strength steel in the frame and hot-stamped, ultra-high strength steel in the body. All models are equipped with double wishbone coil-spring front suspension and leaf-spring rear suspension with staggered outboard-mounted gas shocks. This setup delivers a steady on-road ride and bolsters off-road driving capability.

Tacoma power comes in two levels. The standard 2.7-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with VVT-i produces 159 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of peak torque. The available 3.5-liter V6 employs Toyota's innovative VVT-iW technology and Atkinson-cycle combustion to maximize efficiency. Toyota's D-4S fuel injection system incorporates both direct injection and port injectors. The bottom line is an impressive 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of peak torque.

Each of the Tacoma's engines can be teamed to a six-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission with intelligence (ECT-i), while the V6 can also be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. When equipped with an optional V6 Tow Package, depending upon the model grade, the Tacoma can pull up to 6,800 lbs. (per the SAE J2807 tow standard).

Capability and Comfort

High capability doesn't preclude comfort in the Tacoma, which rides along quietly thanks to enhanced door seals, a multi-layer acoustic windshield, sound-absorbing headliner, and a floor silencer pad. The cabin exudes a high-quality ambience with soft-wrapped trim and metallic accents.

The SR and SR5 are equipped with fabric-trimmed seats, while seating for the TRD Sport and Off-Road grades is uniquely upholstered with embossed fabric that conveys a dynamic and rugged feel. The TRD Pro features leather-trimmed seating plus heated front seats, and the premium Limited grade offers seats trimmed in rich leather.

Available premium features such as Qi wireless charging, Smart Key with push-button start, leather-trimmed seats, power tilt/slide moonroof and dual-zone automatic climate control make the Tacoma an outstanding everyday vehicle.

32 Configurations

The 2020 Tacoma is available in 32 models based on two cab types, the extended Access Cab and four-door Double Cab. Each is available in 4x2 or 4x4 configurations in a wide array of model grades. Access Cab models offer under-seat rear storage space, with fold-up seat cushions to maximize carrying space. Double Cab models feature 60/40 split rear seats with adjustable headrests and under-seat storage.

The Access Cab models ride on a 127.4-inch wheelbase and have a 73.7-inch-long bed. The Double Cab is offered in two versions: the 127.4-inch wheelbase with a 60.5-inch bed or 140.6-inch wheelbase with the 73.7-inch bed. All models use an inner bed made from a sheet-molded composite (SMC) deck and tough, durable walls that are 10-percent lighter than steel.

The tailgate's easy-lowering feature allows it to retract slowly to prevent it from slamming down. An available factory-installed tri-fold hard tonneau cover secures gear out of sight.

The versatile bed deck features two-tier loading and an integrated deck-rail utility system with four standard adjustable tie-down cleats. Toyota dealers offer a range of Genuine Toyota Accessories that work in conjunction with the deck rail system. Examples include a cargo divider that locks into the rails to help keep cargo from sliding around the bed, and mini tie-downs with hooks that also help to secure cargo. An available 120V/400W power point further extends the bed's utility.

Designed in America

Tacoma's chiseled face is anchored by a bold, hexagonal grille and a tall, muscular hood. Its slim, projection beam headlights can be outfitted with available LED daytime running lights. The overfenders accentuate the tough high-lift image while functioning to accommodate the suspension's generous wheel travel.

The Tacoma's wide array of model configurations and options give customers free rein to personalize their vehicles. The Tacoma's exterior color palette includes Cavalry Blue, Midnight Black Metallic, Barcelona Red, Quicksand, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Metallic, Super White, Cement and, exclusively for the 2020 TRD Pro, Army Green.

Toyota dealers in addition offer a large selection of accessories, including TRD performance components, that expand Tacoma's utility, comfort, and driving fun.

Multimedia Systems

The 2020 Tacoma's multimedia system improved across the board. Not only does each Tacoma model get a larger touchscreen, but each vehicle now features Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay®, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Each vehicle features a six-speaker sound system that includes Handsfree Bluetooth® phone and music capability, USB media port, 2 USB charge ports, and an integrated backup camera display. All vehicles offer SiriusXM capability and include a 3-month All Access Trial.

While the SR model features a 7-inch touchscreen, SR5 models and up are all fitted with an 8-inch touchscreen display. The TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road models offer an available Premium Audio system that adds dynamic navigation. Premium Audio is available on the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road grades but comes standard on Limited and TRD Pro, and it includes six JBL® speakers and subwoofer amplifier.

Safety Standout

Along with standard TSS-P, the Toyota Tacoma also touts the Star Safety System, which includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Smart Stop brake override technology (SST). Every Tacoma has the driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System, driver and front passenger knee airbags, and front and rear Roll-sensing Side Curtain Airbags.

Active head restraints for the front seats are designed to move up and slightly forward during a rear-end collision to help reduce the risk of whiplash. Additional standard safety features include a Tire Pressure Monitor System (with individual tire location alert on most grades).

A North American Story

CALTY Design Research, Toyota's American design studio in Newport Beach, California, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, helped give the Tacoma an unmistakably athletic and stylish identity. The Toyota engineering team at Toyota Technical Center in Ann Arbor takes great pride in its role helping to develop the latest generation Tacoma pickup. The Tacoma is assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (TMMTX), in San Antonio and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Baja California (TMMBC), in Baja California, Mexico.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The Tacoma also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.

