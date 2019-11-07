Leadercast to Feature SamsClub.com SVP, Hog Radio General Manager and Crystal Bridges Museum Executive at Leadercast Women XNA

ROGERS, Ark., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandra Holt of SamsClub.com, Candace Dixon-Horne of Hog Radio, and Makele Ndessokia of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to share their leadership insights during a panel discussion at Leadercast Women XNA. This impactful leadership event will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Rogers, Arkansas. Companies can become a sponsor and/or buy a table for their team(s) by contacting Adam Penaflorida at adam.penaflorida@leadercast.com or visiting LeadingAR.com .

Chandra Holt is SVP and COO of SamsClub.com. Since 2015, Holt has revitalized and expanded the Member's Mark private label (improving the holistic customer experience), and was named the 2017 Private Label Executive of the Year by Store Brands Magazine.

Candace Dixon-Horne grew her two-decade-long career in the Fayetteville radio industry, working up from advertising sales to station management, where she currently serves as the general manager of Hog Radio.

Makele Ndessokia is the chief people officer of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Ndessokia is an expert in coaching, development and inclusion with nearly 20 years of experience in HR.

Event Schedule

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with each session of the day featuring select speakers from the Leadercast Women 2019 stage.

Session 1

Kate Delaney, Emmy Award-winning reporter

, Emmy Award-winning reporter

Deshauna Barber, captain, U.S. Army Reserve and Miss USA 2016

, captain, U.S. Army Reserve and Miss USA 2016 Session 2

Moderated Panel:



Shelley Simpson (moderator)

(moderator)



Chandra Holt





Candace Dixon-Horne





Makele Ndessokia



Francesca Gino, researcher and professor, Harvard Business School

, researcher and professor, Session 3

Susan Packard, former COO, HGTV

, former COO, HGTV

Laura Ling, award-winning reporter

, award-winning reporter

Luvvie Ajayi, best-selling author and award-winning influencer

Social Media Contests

Attendees will have a chance to win a $100 VISA gift card for either posting the most-liked group photo (Facebook) or by posting the most-liked speaker quote (LinkedIn).

Tickets and info available at LeadingAR.com .

About Leadercast

Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following. It provides world-class leadership events, content solutions and resources for individuals, teams and organizations across all industries to foster the growth of more leaders through their journey of becoming leaders worth following. For more information, visit leadercast.com .

