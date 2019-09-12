Leadercast Women XNA to Feature Blake Woolsey and Shelley Simpson

ROGERS, Ark., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadercast will feature Blake Woolsey and Shelley Simpson, two prominent Northwest Arkansas business leaders, as host and panel moderator (respectively) at their Leadercast Women XNA event on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Rogers, Arkansas.

Blake Woolsey, corporate strategist and leadership coach, is also a board member of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority and formerly served as the EVP of Mitchell Communications Group and director of development at the University of Arkansas.

Shelley Simpson, EVP and chief commercial officer of J.B. Hunt, brings over 25 years of expertise in directing pricing, marketing and customer relations. Simpson also serves on the boards of directors for Workmatters, Mercy Healthy Systems and the University of Arkansas.

"We are honored to feature these pioneering women," said Angela Raub, president and CEO of Leadercast. "Shelley's commitment to uplifting women in business has been personally inspiring, while Blake's prowess in service of community and the professional development of others shows her dedication for better leadership in Northwest Arkansas."

Arkansas leaders of all levels, and from all walks of life, will gather at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center to ignite the courageous leader from within and grow their positive impact. The event will replay six powerful presentations from the upcoming live Leadercast Women event in Atlanta (on October 18), and then will feature a panel discussion with some of Northwest Arkansas' renowned business and community leaders.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Tables (for seven), as well as individual tickets, can be purchased at women.leadercast.com/xna.

About Leadercast Women

Leadercast Women is an annual, one-day leadership event where attendees from all walks of life come together to hear life-changing stories from women leaders. Broadcast live from Atlanta each October, this event reaches an international audience at hosting sites around the world. women.leadercast.com.

About Leadercast

Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following. It provides world-class leadership events, content solutions and resources for individuals, teams and organizations across all industries to foster the growth of more leaders through their journey of becoming leaders worth following. leadercast.com.

SOURCE Leadercast