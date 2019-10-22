Leaders from three of the largest U.S. physician groups to call for tighter e-cigarette regulation at Oct. 30 National Press Club Headliners event
Oct 22, 2019, 12:35 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidents and Presidents-elect of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American College of Physicians will call for tighter regulation of e-cigarettes at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker event on Wednesday, October 30.
The three Georgia doctors, Patrice Harris (AMA President-Atlanta); Sara Goza (AAP President-elect-Fayetteville); and Jacqueline Fincher (ACP President-elect-Thomson) will discuss the dangers of e-cigarettes to their patients, steps the federal government can take to meaningfully regulate these products and the way they are advertised and marketed.
This news conference will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the Club's Zenger Room, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club; however, registration is required. Please click here to register.
The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.
Contact: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561
SOURCE National Press Club
