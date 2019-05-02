Leaders in Composites Manufacturing Recognized at SME's AeroDef 2019

2019 J.H. "Jud" Hall Composites Manufacturing Award

First awarded in 1986, the J.H. "Jud" Hall Composites Manufacturing Award celebrates individuals for innovation and achievement.

Douglas D. Decker, technical fellow, Northrop Grumman Corp., is the recipient of the 2019 J.H. "Jud" Hall Award. He was recognized for his distinguished career in aerospace spanning over 35 years. Decker currently leads the Northrop Grumman Enterprise composites team that is developing and demonstrating a significant and novel approach to the design, fabrication and assembly of composite aircraft structures that has the potential of reducing nonrecurring tooling costs by up to 80%.

"Collaboration between our government, industry and research institutions will increase our global manufacturing competitiveness in the rapidly growing use of advanced composites," said Decker. "We must remain committed to strengthening industry integration, while focusing on developing lower-cost, higher-speed and more-efficient manufacturing processes for advanced composite materials."

Decker's work has been used in the fabrication of Northrop Grumman proprietary aircraft programs and will be soon be paying significant cost, schedule and performance benefits in future Department of Defense programs. He works closely with the academic community in advanced composite materials and process improvements and is currently serving as an industry intermediary between the University of Southern California, California State University Long Beach and Cerritos Community College in obtaining training resources and support from composite material suppliers.

2019 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award (Small and Large Company)

MTorres was recognized with the 2019 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award (Small Company) for its distinction in the field of advanced composites manufacturing. For over two decades, the company has been a preferred supplier of composite manufacturing tooling, automation and equipment to the world's leading commercial and military aircraft and wind-turbine-blade manufacturers. MTorres' composites manufacturing and assembly technologies are used globally to produce over 20 commercial aircrafts, eight military aircrafts and seven helicopters, including a system used in the production of the composites-horizontal-stabilizer components for the 787-9 Dreamliner.

Northrop Grumman was recognized with the 2019 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award (Large Company) for its distinction in the field of advanced composites manufacturing. Northrop's advanced manufacturing composites aerospace and space composites portfolio has been expanded to include the latest breakout technologies that are changing the very basis of composites manufacturing to include large- structure, adhesive-bonded, out-of-autoclave aerostructures.

Honorees received their awards during SME's AeroDef Manufacturing event, April 29 in Long Beach, California.

