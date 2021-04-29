Leaders in Optical Networking and Communications to Discuss Technology Advancements at All-Virtual OIDA Executive Forum 02 - 03 June 2021

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of optical networking will be among key themes for the all-virtual OIDA Executive Forum to be held 02 – 03 June 2021. Leaders from top companies will participate in thought-provoking discussions on emerging technologies and business opportunities that will shape the network in coming years.

Senior executives from Facebook, Google, Verizon, China Mobile and Infinera will join other leaders for talks on the evolution of subsea cables, open software in data centers, growing interest in eXtended Reality (XR) and more. A pre-event webinar on Thursday, 20 May 2021 will explore key technology and business aspects of the latest wave of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications projects.

"Visionaries will provide insights into some of the most fascinating issues transforming our industry as companies continue to innovate," said 2021 OIDA Executive Forum Planning Committee Member Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP Advanced Technology, Standards & IPR at ADVA, Germany. "This event brings together leaders across the globe to discuss data center applications, the impact of Covid-19 to the supply chain, market trends and latest technologies."

The two-day OIDA Executive Forum program features presentations, panel discussions, a business fireside chat and optional meet the speaker networking opportunities.

Wednesday, 02 June 2021

Keynote Presentation: The Growing Facebook Network: Connecting the Planet

10:00 - 10:30 EDT (UTC - 04:00)

Bandwidth growth for cloud providers continues to drive a new surge of subsea cable builds, driven by many factors, including Machine Learning and AI machine-to-machine interactions on a global scale.

Moderator: Eve Griliches , Cisco Systems, USA ; Speaker: Elizabeth Rivera Hartling , Facebook, USA

10:30 - 11:30 EDT (UTC - 04:00)

This session will explore the prospects of open optical communications in the evolution of technologies and network architectures, and highlight the progress of key open initiatives and actors across the components, hardware and software ecosystems.

12:00 - 13:30 EDT (UTC - 04:00)

Cloud gaming is the next big thing in the entertainment industry offering high-end gaming to a mobile crowd. XR merges the digital, physical, and human world and opens completely new ways to interact with our environment.

Thursday, 03 June 2021

Keynote Presentation – Moderator: Heidi Adams , Nokia, USA ; Speaker: Bikash Koley , Google, USA

10:00 - 10:30 EDT (UTC - 04:00)

10:30 - 11:30 EDT (UTC - 04:00)

This panel will debate service requirements, network architectures and the role of disaggregation and slicing at the network edge.

12:00 - 13:15 EDT (UTC - 04:00)

The optical landscape has seen major changes over the last year including Covid-related disruption and traffic pattern changes, resurgence of consolidation and vertical integration, impact from trade wars and looming threats. This fireside chat features leaders in the optical networking supply chain providing their unique perspective on a broad range of industry issues.

The 2021 OIDA Executive Forum event sponsors include Infinera, Cisco, Keysight Technologies, MRSI Mycronic and Lightwave. Registration is now open.

About OIDA

OSA Industry Development Associates (OIDA), operated as a division of The Optical Society (OSA), serves and represents organizations engaged in the business of optics and photonics—from start-ups to Fortune 500s. In support of its member companies, OIDA promotes and protects the business of optics and photonics in driving innovation, creating jobs, and accelerating growth in the U.S. and around the world. OIDA provides exclusive roadmap reports and market data for the industry, serves as the voice of the industry to government and academia, acts as a liaison with several trade associations worldwide and provides a network for the exchange of ideas and information within the optics and photonics community.

