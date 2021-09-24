Leaders on the Frontlines to Gather for ACEP21: Emergency Medicine's Premier Annual Event, Oct. 25-28

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's top emergency physicians, researchers, policy experts, and other health care leaders will come together for the world's largest emergency medicine conference, ACEP21, presented by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), October 25-28, 2021. ACEP is offering a hybrid in-person and virtual experience for its members. However, due to our scaled-back in-person presence and heightened safety protocols, media activities will be virtual-only. Members of the media can click here to register.

ACEP is excited to welcome Doris Kearns Goodwin, world-renowned presidential historian and award-winning author, to the keynote stage on Monday, Oct. 25 for a candid conversation with Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, incoming ACEP president, to put today's health crisis in historical context. Ms. Goodwin will draw on her most recent book, Leadership in Turbulent Times, to examine how bold leaders of the past helped the country unite, persevere, and triumph through adversity. Additionally, four featured course lectures highlight emergency physicians' major role in solutions to many of the biggest challenges in health care and society:

"AFFIRMing Our Lane: The Role of Emergency Physicians in Preventing Firearm Injury"

Monday, Oct. 25 | Presented by Megan L. Ranney, MD, MPH, FACEP

"Antiracism: From Awareness to Action"

Monday, Oct 25 | Presented by Vonzella A. Bryant, MD, FACEP

"Pandemic Policy Lessons from the Frontlines"

Tuesday, October 26 | Presented by Anne Zink, MD, FACEP and Steven J. Stack, MD, MBA, FACEP

"Breaking the Cycle: Implementing a Community Violence Intervention Program in the ED"

Wednesday, October 27| Presented by Christopher B. Colwell, MD, FACEP

Reporters can step into ACEPs virtual classroom with a front row seat to nearly 100 hours of live or on-demand courses taught by expert faculty on many of the most important topics in emergency medicine today including sedation, stroke, trauma, wilderness medicine, de-escalating agitated patients, poisoning, pediatric or geriatric emergencies, infectious disease, and more. The availability of live online courses is subject to change. Select course recordings will be available for 30 days after the conference.

Registration also includes access to the Research Forum, which features more than 400 original abstracts authored by leading emergency medicine researchers. An on-demand virtual poster hall will showcase some of the new data that has the potential to shape treatment approaches for years to come. Abstracts will be available on request.

Interviews are available with physician faculty, researchers, and ACEP leaders. To register for ACEP21, submit this form to [email protected].

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

