Leadership Consultant Pens Guide for Navigating Insecurity in Business and Life

In his new book, Alex Geesbreght guides readers through effective ways to eliminate insecurities that lead to, what he has dubbed, the Chaos Parallel. This phenomenon is a "continuum of time, thoughts, feelings and actions that mirror those of real life, but exist based only on a faulty premise, whether intentionally or unintentionally created," Geesbreght explained.

For its efforts to shed light on the root cause of our insecurities, The Chaos Parallel has garnered praise from leading entrepreneurs including Yost Capital Management's CEO Carson Yost.

"In The Chaos Parallel, Geesbreght achieves for business psychology what Daniel Kahneman achieved for behavioral economics: he presents a highly complex and sometimes uncomfortable subject in a digestible and highly entertaining and personal format," Yost said. "This book is a must for any entrepreneur who wants to drive themselves and their organization to the next level."

The Chaos Parallel: How to Overcome the Life-Altering Effects of Insecurity is now available on Amazon.com .

About Alex Geesbreght

Alex Geesbreght is the co-founder and partner of Geesbreght Group, L.P., an investment and leadership consulting firm that offers equity/debt financing, strategic management solutions and executive coaching to small businesses. Geesbreght is a former owner of Emergency Medicine Consultants, where he served in various roles including general counsel, president and Chief Strategy Officer for over 16 years until the sale of the company in 2018. He is also the former owner and CEO of PhysAssist Scribes. Since selling PhysAssist in 2014, Alex is a full-time investor and counselor of early stage entrepreneurs. He is heavily involved in Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) where he sits on the board of directors for the Fort Worth Chapter and is currently the education chair.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

