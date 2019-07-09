Leadership Development Expert Takes Helm of Nation's Preeminent Child Advocacy Association

Boggs is a certified DISC trainer and a professional consultant. She also has a certification in Nonprofit Leadership and Management and is a member of the John Maxwell Team and Mentorship. Additionally, Boggs has over 20 years of leadership experience at all levels of PTA. For the past two years, she served as president-elect of National PTA. She has also served as chair of several National PTA committees. At the state level, she served as president of Texas PTA from 2014-2016 and was president of New Mexico PTA from 2003-2005.

As a mother of three and a grandmother of four, Boggs is a dedicated and passionate advocate for children and their right to receiving a quality public education no matter their demographics, ethnicity or household income.

"Leslie's expertise and strong leadership skills will be tremendous assets to National PTA and in guiding our association's work to make every child's potential a reality," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "She is committed to making a difference for the education, health, safety and well-being of every child, and we are pleased to welcome her as president."

As president, Boggs will fight for more funding for mental health access for students as well as for legislation that ensures schools are safe from gun violence. She will also fight for more funding for public schools and to strengthen family engagement for all children. Under her leadership, National PTA will be starting an Engage Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative through its Center for Family Engagement.

"PTA is a community that accepts all and engages and empowers one another to lead, listen, be vulnerable and be courageous as we raise our voices for all children," said Boggs. "I believe that servant leadership empowers others to reach their potential. I am honored and grateful to dedicate the next two years of my life to leading National PTA and working with the most passionate group of advocates and volunteers to make a difference for the lives and futures of every child."

Boggs will serve as president of National PTA until June 2021.

