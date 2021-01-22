Leadership in Democracy Cohort 2021 Announced

"We are thrilled to expand our program through partnerships with Executive Service Corps with one-on-one coaching from seasoned executives, GCR Consulting to develop a shared cohort learning experience, and the 'Managing to Change the World' training through the Management Center to further support capacity-building with our leaders," said Sonia Mathew, program officer at the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

The McCormick Foundation works with communities in Chicagoland and across Illinois to develop educated, informed, and engaged citizens, offering assistance to communities, strengthening democracy, and helping to ensure that all families and children have the opportunities they need to flourish.

By investing in senior leaders within leading Foundation grantee organizations, prioritizing leaders of color, and connecting them with executive coaching and other management training and supports, these leaders can enhance inclusiveness and impact at their organizations and contribute to a more robust pipeline of civic leadership talent in the region.

"We at the Executive Service Corps have been fulfilling our mission of helping make nonprofits successful by providing consulting and executive coaching services to nonprofits for over 40 years'" said Rachelle Jervis Chopra, President and CEO of Executive Service Corps, expressed the organization's honor in partnering with the McCormick Foundation on this Program. "The Foundation's leadership in support of our democracy is inspiring, particularly during these challenging times. Our executive coaches are delighted to work with the incredible members of the 2021 Leadership in Democracy cohort who lead a wide range of critical community institutions dedicated to improving our democracy."

The Executive Service Corps' mission is helping make nonprofits successful. To achieve the Executive Service Corps' mission, it provides consulting, coaching, and professional services to other nonprofit organizations impacting 1.2 million people annually.

"The work of the Democracy grantees in civic education, journalism, and invigorating public institutions is more important than ever. I am excited to work with the cohort to co-create a learning experience that equips these leaders with the tools and strategies that will enable their organizations to thrive," added Genita C. Robinson, Principal, GCR Consulting.

The participants selected for the 2021 Leadership in Democracy Program are:

Adeshina Emmanuel , Injustice Watch

, Injustice Watch Alisa Kaplan , Reform for Illinois

, Reform for Anwulika Anigbo, Invisible institute

Bessie Alcantara , Alternatives, Inc

, Alternatives, Inc Eliza Bryant , Big Shoulders Fund

, Big Shoulders Fund Erica Hodgin , Civic Engagement Research Group, UC Riverside

, Civic Engagement Research Group, UC Riverside Frank Latin , Westside Media Project

, Westside Media Project Janeen Lee , Chicago Public Schools

, Public Schools Jaye Hobart , Civic Federation

, Civic Federation Jill Bass , Mikva Challenge

, Mikva Challenge Juan Cruz , Communities United

, Communities United Lawrence Benito , Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights Maureen Tatsuko Loughnane , Facing History and Ourselves

, Facing History and Ourselves Oi Eng-Crandus, Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights

Sangini Brahmbhatt , Asian Americans Advancing Justice | Chicago

, Asian Americans Advancing Justice | Stephanie Manriquez , Public Media Institute - Lumpen Radio

For additional information visit https://www.execservicecorps.org/leadershipindemocracy.

CONTACT: Rachelle Jervis or Sonia Mathew, [email protected], 312-880-7734

SOURCE Executive Service Corps of Chicago