Leadership Mentor and Former Ford White House Fellow Coaches Life by Design

As a veteran CEO, White House Appointments Secretary to President Gerald Ford, and long-time professional mentor, Warren Rustand shares with readers the principles he's abided by in his own life of purpose. The brand of self-discipline and personal greatness put forward in The Leader within Us urges readers to re-examine their journey to this point to be able to track a better future.

The Leader within Us, Rustand's actionable blueprint for becoming the person you want to be, covers a range of topics, including the roles of work-life integration, philanthropy, and time management in the individual's search for purpose. Rustand stakes his book's claims in both the professional and personal, building its concepts on the idea that these principles, in practice, are indistinguishable. With the help of Rustand's Three Principles of Leadership and Five Principles of Personal Greatness, readers are given the architecture and vision they need for life by design.

"When we change the way we look at things, the things we look at change," said Rustand. "As you read The Leader within Us, I'm asking you to take out the lens through which you see the world, clean it off, put it back in, and be open to new ideas."

The Leader within Us: Mindset, Principles, and Tools for a Life by Design is available on Amazon today.

Warren Rustand

Warren Rustand was the global chair of the World Presidents Organization and is the current dean of learning for the EO Global Leadership Academy and all Regional Leadership Academies. He is a well-known and highly regarded speaker on leadership, personal development, strategy, scaling businesses, entrepreneurship, and family.

Rustand is a husband, father, grandfather, entrepreneur, corporate leader, educator, speaker, and philanthropist. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Arizona, where he was an Academic All-American basketball player. After serving under President Gerald Ford, Warren entered the private sector as an entrepreneur. He subsequently was CEO of six companies and chairman of many others. He has served on the boards of directors of more than fifty for-profit and not-for-profit organizations.

