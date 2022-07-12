Leadership team expansion positions Vantaca for continued growth

Vantaca, a software company revolutionizing the community management industry, announces new key leadership appointments Tweet this

Currin shared, "I am thrilled that Lisa is leading People Operations at Vantaca. Lisa's diverse experience positions her to add tremendous value as Vantaca's high performing team continues to grow. From the first time I met Lisa two years ago, I knew she would be the perfect person to lead our People Ops function. Her ability to strategically approach human resources initiatives is second to none."

David Wheeler has been hired as Vice President, Engineering, reporting to Adam McCombs, Chief Product Officer. He is a people-centric technology leader with a history of building high-performing teams, accelerating product delivery and creating a culture of innovation. David has been designing, deploying, and delivering highly-scalable enterprise software for over a decade.

"David Wheeler has made an immediate and significant impact on the engineering team's processes and capabilities," said Currin. "He possesses a unique blend of technical excellence and people-first leadership."

Wheeler will spearhead the company's technology initiatives, architecture strategy, and development process. He has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from UNCW.

"One of the things that excitements me is how our technical founders designed Vantaca's architecture to take full advantage of the cloud," Wheeler said. "We can quickly scale to meet the growing needs of our clients. We plan to build on that foundation by providing our customers insight and analytics on their data."

Will Davy joins Vantaca as Director, Corporate Strategy, reporting to Ben Currin, CEO. Davy's experience spans both private equity and investment banking in New York City and Charlotte. Davy will be responsible for corporate strategy formulation and business planning.

"Will's experience in investment banking and private equity helps advance our internal capabilities as Vantaca continues to grow in size and scale. His perspective is a welcome and valuable addition to our team," shared Currin.

Davy attended the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated from the Wharton School of Business and was a member of the men's lacrosse team.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Vantaca team," Davy said. "The company's commitment to culture was evident throughout the recruitment process but now that I am in the office, that commitment is even more apparent. Furthermore, the success that Vantaca has achieved over the last few years is impressive and I feel fortunate to be a part of the next chapter as we continue to improve the way the community management industry operates."

Additionally, Vantaca is proud to announce the following internal promotions, all of which position the company for continued growth:

Graham Elmore to Director of People and Culture

Meredith Hughes to Director of Customer Experience

BD Snow to Director of Sales Engineering

Zach Clark to Group Product Manager

Calvin Keller to Senior Marketing Manager

Aimee Minutella to Support Manager, Tier I

Aidian Morrow to Manager of Customer Success

Will Peltzer to Applications Support Manager

Chris Scarberry to Application Support Manager

Stuart Wilson to Implementation Manager

Vantaca is the leading community management system, made for Association Management Companies and used by community managers, accountants, boards, and homeowners. The mobile-friendly, industry-leading software reduces costs, streamlines management workflows, increases back-office productivity, and provides full banking integration. With a nationwide presence, Vantaca was founded in and remains headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

For more information, press only:

Calvin Keller, Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

704-307-6228

For more information about the Vantaca team, visit:

www.vantaca.com

