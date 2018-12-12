Leadership Transition Under Way at The International Churchill Society and The National Churchill Library and Center

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since opening in 2016, The National Churchill Library and Center (NCLC) at The George Washington University (GW) has established itself as an important part of the GW community and the broader world of Churchill scholarship and studies. As the NCLC moves into its next stage, Michael F. Bishop has stepped down as Director of the NCLC and Executive Director of The International Churchill Society (ICS).

The National Churchill Library and Center

GW and ICS will commence a comprehensive international search for a suitable replacement to carry the NCLC through its next stage of growth and development and to maintain the ICS position as the leading Churchill member organization worldwide.

The NCLC was created through a collaboration between the International Churchill Society and The George Washington University, with many years of planning and fundraising having culminated in the successful opening of the NCLC at the Gelman Library on the GW campus in November 2016.

Former ICS Executive Director Lee Pollock will act as interim Executive Director of the International Churchill Society while the executive search takes place.

Laurence Geller CBE, ICS Chairman said on behalf of The Society, "We want take this opportunity to thank Michael for his diligent leadership and hard work over the course of the last two years and wish him the very best in his next endeavour. We enthusiastically look forward to executing the next phase of the strategic plans for NCLC and ICS and to further growing both institutions in line with today's fast-moving trends."

About The International Churchill Society: Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the International Churchill Society is a worldwide member organization whose mission is to foster leadership, statesmanship, vision and courage among democratic peoples through the thoughts, words and deeds of Winston Spencer Churchill. The Society publishes the award-winning Journal of Winston Churchill, Finest Hour, and the monthly email newsletter, the Churchill Bulletin, hosts annual Churchill conferences in North America and Europe, provides educational programming for secondary and university students and teachers, funds scholarships and fellowships in Churchill studies and operates the definitive Churchill website, www.winstonchurchill.org. Directly and through its affiliated Chapters, the Society maintains activities on four continents and in over forty cities.

About The National Churchill Library and Center: Housed on the first floor of the Estelle and Melvin Gelman Library, The National Churchill Library and Center (NCLC) is the first major research facility in the nation's capital dedicated to the study of Winston Churchill. Through its collections, interdisciplinary academic programs, and educational exhibits, the NCLC offers George Washington University's students, faculty, researchers, as well as the public, the opportunity to examine to examine Winston Churchill's example of global leadership.

