Leadfeeder Powers Marquee New Feature for Pipedrive: Web Visitors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadfeeder, a Finnish-based leader in B2B lead generation software that gathers buyer intent data, today announced the launch of Web Visitors , a native feature within Pipedrive , the leading CRM for sales teams. The new feature analyzes website traffic to pinpoint the best potential customers to target during the early stages of lead generation. For the last 60 days, Web Visitors was tested by 12,000 existing Pipedrive users, and is now available to all Pipedrive users at an additional fee.

According to Sergei Anikin, Pipedrive's CTO, a number of studies have shown that prospecting and finding good quality leads is the biggest pain point that sales professionals struggle with every day. "Web Visitors is a powerful lead generation tool born from more than a year of collaboration between top engineers in two companies. This advanced feature provides sales teams with valuable information, allowing them to approach prospects with targeted messages at the time when the lead is the hottest," said Anikin.

Leadfeeder's technology identifies the companies visiting the company's website and analyses behavior, qualifying the lead and helping salespeople shorten the time between research to valid business opportunities. "We're excited to add the Web Visitors feature to Pipedrive as we continue identifying and developing the best tools for lead generation and management," Anikin added.

Pekka Koskinen, CEO of Leadfeeder, added, "Having worked with Pipedrive as an integration partner for many years, we are proud to be a native feature within their lead management tool set. Web Visitors comes after close to ten years of development of the Leadfeeder product, offering users an easy-to-use way of identifying, qualifying, and connecting with the companies visiting their website. Our number one priority has always been to equip sales with intelligence that is easily visualized in the tools they use daily. Having a platform that meets the traditional CRM plus lead generation needs means that there will be no time lost in implementing new tech or making changes to existing sales processes. This is truly game-changing. This partnership enables sales teams to increase their effectiveness, with no time spared."

How Web Visitors Works

Analyzing your website's traffic is essential when learning about visitor behavior. But, finding your ideal customer to target during the early lead generation stages can be difficult. Not all of your website visitors will turn into customers, so it's important for your sales team to know early on where to focus their time and energy.

The Web Visitors feature allows you to track visitor activity on your website to identify the companies who are most engaged with your website, and as a result, most likely to turn into customers.

The setup involves implementing a tracking script to the header of your website. This takes no more than two minutes to complete, and once implemented, companies and their behavior will start to appear within your Pipedrive Web Visitors overview.

Pipedrive Web Visitors is now available to their entire customer base, with prices starting from $49 per month.

About Leadfeeder

Leadfeeder is a B2B lead generation software that identifies buyer intent data through your anonymous web traffic. Leadfeeder identifies the companies visiting your site, how they got there, their behavior, and their intent to purchase. With over 40,000 users globally, Leadfeeder is the sales & marketing tool of choice for enhancing lead generation efforts. For more information, visit Leadfeeder.com.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point-of-view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is the top-rated CRM and has offices in Lisbon; London; New York; Prague, and Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia. Learn more at Pipedrive.com.

SOURCE Leadfeeder