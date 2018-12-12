Leading 5G Applications and Services for Enterprise and Industrial IoT, Enhanced Mobile Services, and Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communication (URLLC): Enterprise and Industrial Automation, IIoT, Robotics, and Virtual Reality 2018 - 2023

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading 5G Applications and Services for Enterprise and Industrial IoT, Enhanced Mobile Services, and Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communication (URLLC): Enterprise and Industrial Automation, IIoT, Robotics (Terrestrial, Cloud Robots, and Drones), and Virtual Reality 2018 – 2023



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5629009



Overview:

Fifth Generation (5G) cellular networks are poised to provide three major benefits: (1) Enhanced Mobile Services, (2) Massively Scalable Internet of Things (IoT) Networks, and (3) Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communication for both mission-critical services (such as public safety and industrial automation) and latency-sensitive consumer services (such as Virtual Reality). A portion of these benefits will be based on the evolution of fourth generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE) technologies as well as unique capabilities enabled by 5G New Radio (5GNR) based on new infrastructure supporting millimeter wave (mmWave) radio access network (RAN) equipment.



The 5GNR portion supports Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communication (URLLC) for latency-sensitive apps and services for various consumer, enterprise, and industrial use cases. However, mmWave radio frequencies fade considerably as compared to LTE, necessitating the need for at least ten times more antennas than 4G technologies require. In addition, 5GNR will require 5G smart antennas to optimize coverage, mobility, and minimize the need for hand-over from 5G to 4G RAN. In addition, there Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) will provide optimization for latency-sensitive applications as computing may be provided locally, not requiring back-haul to a centralized cloud, and thus maximizing throughput and preserving 5G enabled latency improvements.



In addition, 5G network slicing enables carriers to support unique network configuration for customer and use-case specific requirements and parameters. 5G network slicing provides the ability to support Quality of Service (QoS) driven capacity allocation and latency limitations based on Quality of Experience (QoE) and other factors. This will enable carriers to support QoS and QoE requirements for 5G enabled services, which will be especially important for some enterprise and industrial customers.



In accordance with the aforementioned opportunities and challenges, the following areas are covered in this research offering:

5G Network Slicing: This research evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G Network slicing. The report provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. The report also includes 5G Network Slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring. In addition, the report provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G Network Slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT.



Mobile Edge Computing: This research evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of MEC including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. Our MEC analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. The report also provides quantitative analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.

5G Smart Antennas: This report evaluates the smart antenna market including key players, technologies, and solutions. This includes analysis of product and service strategy for smart antenna vendors. The report evaluates the role and importance of smart antennas in terms of 5G network optimization including data speed enhancement and error rate reduction. The report evaluates and provides forecasts for the smart antenna market by Type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO), connectivity, and application globally and regionally. The report also assesses 5G smart antenna support of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, providing forecasts for IoT applications. The report includes detailed revenue forecasts as well as projected smart antenna shipment from 2018 – 2023.



While not a panacea, 5G will enable significant improvement of existing services as well as facilitate new applications, services, and even new business models associated with business process automation. Leading 5G enabled application and service areas include Enterprise and Industrial Automation, IIoT, Robotics (including Terrestrial, Cloud Robots, and Drones), and Virtual Reality.



Accordingly, the following areas are covered in this research offering:

5G in Enterprise and Industrial IoT: This research assesses 5G technologies and solutions in support of IoT. The report evaluates certain key solutions such as 5G enabled Mobile Edge Computing (MEC). It also analyzes the impact of 5G in IoT across infrastructure components including hardware, processors, embedded devices, software, and cloud-based service platforms. The report includes detailed forecasts for the period 2020 to 2025. It also evaluates the technologies, solutions, and market outlook for 5G in the IIoT segment. The report includes forecasting through 2025 for many key areas.



Voice over 5G (Vo5G) Market: This research evaluates the Vo5G market including companies, technologies, strategies, and solutions. It assesses the market potential and outlook for many Vo5G supported applications and services including enhancements to existing solutions as well as completely new user experiences and use case scenarios. It also evaluates how 5G will support various next generation immersive apps and services such as VR. This includes detailed Vo5G market forecasts for all major equipment, application, and industry segments for the 2018 to 2023 period.



Mission Critical Communication: The Market for mission critical communications is rapidly developing as developing technologies supply solutions necessary to meet emerging demand for improved voice, data, and machine-oriented communications. The public safety community increasingly rely upon IP-based solutions for first responder (ambulance, police, fire) and dispatch communications as well as overall coordination in the event of a disaster. 5G provides support for Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communication (URLLC). This research assesses core public safety technology and solutions as well as emerging key areas for URLLC including 5G, AI, and IoT enabled public safety. The report identifies market opportunities and the market outlook for critical communications with forecasts for 2018 to 2023.



Cloud Robotics: This research evaluates the Cloud Robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for Cloud Robotics apps, services, and components from 2018 to 2023. Forecasts include the market outlook for Cloud Services support of Cloud Robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for Cloud Robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud. It includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2018 to 2023.



Vehicle to Everything (V2X): This research evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. It provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. It analyzes the market for V2X across platforms (hardware, software, services), major automobile control units, and solution type. It also assesses the deployment of V2X across communications and computing infrastructure including LTE, 5G, and Mobile Edge Computing. It also evaluates technology and solution convergence including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Cloud Computing in V2X. This includes detailed forecasts for V2V, V2I, V2P, V2H, and V2D market from 2018 to 2023.



Drones and UAV: The introduction of 5G and expansion of MEC infrastructure is anticipated to be a major catalyst for expanded and richer UAV/Drone use cases. Greater capacity and significantly lower latency afforded by 5G and MEC enable improved control and more sustainable flight as well as a wealth of new applications and services. This report evaluates commercial and military drones including enabling technologies, applications, market overview, and more. The report assesses the market outlook and provides detailed forecasts for revenue and deployment globally, regionally, and within major countries through 2025.



Virtual Reality: 5G will transform the VR market, leading to a fully immersive experience with haptic capabilities becoming imbedded in many applications. This research provides an in-depth assessment of the VR market including analysis of VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners, assessment of key VR companies and solutions, and analysis of emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization. It also evaluates the VR component (devices, software, hardware, and platforms) market as well as analysis of key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities.



It is important to recognize 5G build-out is a multi-year endeavor that will require significant investment for carrier core network infrastructure, such as IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) and distributed mini-datacenter, as well as RAN equipment. Accordingly, Mind Commerce sees growth of the aforementioned leading 5G applications and services tempered by carrier infrastructure deployment. This will be more the case for network operator 5G RAN equipment than IMS as the former is not completely within the control of the carrier. For example, USA federal agencies are pushing for municipality antenna placement rules with the intent to fast-track 5G RAN equipment deployment as well as place cost limitations on what cities may charge for antenna site leases. This has set-up state and city rights vs. the federal government issue that is yet to be fully resolved.



Even in the best of circumstances, Mind Commerce sees leading 5G applications and services primarily used within metropolitan areas, and to a lesser extent suburbs, and even less for exurbs and rural communities. The latter will however benefit from a hybrid combination of 5G back-haul, 5G relay, and liberal use of other wireless technologies within towns and communities. Therefore, we see leading 5G applications and services primarily within smart cities, and to a lesser extent, those municipalities that are actively deploying smart city related technologies.



Target Audience:

• Wireless carriers

• Application developers

• ICT infrastructure providers

• Wireless device manufacturers

• Systems integration companies



Select Research Findings:

• Global Cloud Robotics Market will reach $16.1 billion USD by 2023

• Certain industries will become early beneficiaries of 5G enabled robotics

• 5G Network Slicing support of Smart Manufacturing will reach $425.3 billion by 2023

• The 5G enabled autonomous robot market is expected to reach $14.6 billion by 2023

• North America will lead the 5G enabled autonomous robot market with 41% revenue share

• Robotics are expected to transform functionality and usefulness across broad range of industries



Select Research Benefits:

• Comprehensive forecasts for leading 5G applications and services

• Identify leading 5G applications and services by type, region, and vertical

• Understand the role of network slicing and edge computing in industrial automation

• Identify key investment areas for Robotics as a Service and Cloud Robotics Platforms

• Understand the relationship between Teleoperation, Robotics, and Cloud Computing

• Learn how Cloud Robotics will become an important growth area for enterprise automation

• Identify opportunities and outlook by industry vertical for enterprise and industrial segments



Companies in Research:

• Airgain Inc.

• Alcatel Mobile

• Analog Devices Inc.

• ANSYS Inc.

• ArrayComm LLC

• AT&T Inc.

• Atmel Corporation

• Audi

• Avegant Corp.

• BARCO

• BMW

• Broadcom Corporation

• California Amplifier Inc.

• Cavium

• China Mobile

• CISCO Systems Inc.

• Cobham Antenna Systems

• Comba Telecom

• COMMSCOPE

• Cyber Glove Systems

• Cypress Semiconductor Corp

• Daimler

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• EON Reality Inc.

• Ericsson AB

• Facebook

• Ford Motor Company

• FOVE Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• General Motors

• Google Inc.

• Honda

• Honeywell International Inc.

• HPE

• HTC Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Hyundai

• Integrated Device Technology Inc

• Intel Corporation

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• KT Corporation

• Laird Technologies

• Leap Motion Inc.

• Leica Geosystems AG

• LG Corporation

• Linx Technologies

• LOCOSYS Technology Inc.

• MACOM Technology

• Magic Leap

• Maxim Integrated

• MediaTek Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• MYO

• NEC Corporation

• NextVR

• NGRAIN Corporation

• Niantic Inc.

• Nissan

• NKK Switches

• Nokia Corporation

• NTT DoCoMo Inc.

• Nvidia Corporation

• NXP

• Oculus VR, LLC

• Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR)

• Orange SA

• Osterhout Design Group (ODG)

• PCTEL Inc.

• Qorvo Inc.

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Rohm Semiconductor

• Ruckus Networks

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Semtech Corporation

• Sensics Inc.

• Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

• SingTel

• Sixense Entertainment Inc.

• SK Telecom Telecom Co. Ltd.

• Smart Antenna Technologies Ltd

• Sony Corporation

• StreamVR

• Telefonica

• Texas Instruments

• T-Mobile US Inc.

• Toyota

• Unity Technologies

• Verizon Communications

• VIRTALIS

• Virtual Reality Company (VRC)

• VMware Inc.

• Vodafone

• VREAL

• Vuzix Corporation

• Wevr

• WorldViz

• Zeiss VR One

• ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co. Ltd.

• ZTE Corporation



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5629009



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

