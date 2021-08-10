Leading Action Figure Company Mego Figures Teams up with Topps to Celebrate the World's Most Iconic Characters

Available starting on August 16, Topps.com will feature exclusive action figures of some of the most iconic characters from Warner Bros, DC, MGM, Fox, and more. The action figures, available exclusively on Topps.com, will include additional new characters through reimagined classics. New figures will drop every Monday for pre-order and will be available to purchase for a limited time. Action figures will be available in a variety of sizes for collectors to enjoy, including 8-inch and 14-inch figures.

"As two brands that continue to innovate and evolve in the collectibles space, we're certain that this new partnership with the Topps team will help us to reach new audiences while celebrating the iconic characters of our generation," said Marty Abrams from from Mego Figures. "We look forward to continuing our growth alongside the Topps team, and connecting with a new community of collectors that share in our love for these iconic figures."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a nostalgic industry-leading brand like Mego Figures who understands the heritage and timeless hobby of collecting," said Clay Luraschi, Vice President of Product Development at Topps. "We're always looking for new ways to grow our product offerings as we continue to expand our e-commerce business, and we're excited to help reunite collectors with some of the most legendary figures of our time."

Through this collaboration with a leading category player like Mego Figures, Topps is continuing to expand its product portfolio and online marketplace by offering a variety of widely celebrated action figures of characters and celebrities loved around the world allowing Topps to reach a wider range of consumers and collectors beyond its traditional trading cards.

About Mego Corp

Mego Corp (Mego) was started by the Abrams family in 1954 as an importer of toys from Japan. Marty Abrams was named company president in 1969. Under Marty's guidance, Mego revolutionized the toy industry by securing the licensing to all the top brands of that time - DC, Marvel, Planet of the Apes and Star Trek. Mego, using this blueprint for success, went on to produce a multitude of licensed action figures, dolls, and toys. With over 50 years of experience in the toy industry Mego continues its legacy of bringing licensed products (including action figures and toys) to collectors and fans across the world.



Mego offers licensed products from CBS/Viacom, Disney/Fox, MGM, POW! Entertainment, Tsuburaya Products Co Ltd, Universal, and Warner Bros.



About The Topps Company

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is a global consumer products company that entertains and delights consumers through a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia, curated experiential events, gift cards and novelty confections. Topps Physical Sports & Entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, WWE, Wacky Packages®, Garbage Pail Kids®, Mars Attacks® and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® WWE SLAM™, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. Topps Digital Services is a leading processor, distributor and program manager of prepaid gift cards and provider of cloud-based financial services and white label e-gift solutions for widely recognized digital businesses that include Airbnb, Deliveroo, DoorDash, Hulu, Instacart, Netflix, Nike, Twitch and Uber. Topps Confections, Bazooka Candy Brands, produces, markets and distributes confections brands including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, Finders Keepers®, and Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit topps.com, play.toppsapps.com, toppsdigitalservices.com and Candymania.com.

