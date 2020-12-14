Leading Advisory Firm NelsonHall Names Unisys as a Leader in Latest Cloud Infrastructure Evaluation

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) was named a Leader in the NelsonHall vendor evaluation for Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management in the Overall market segment. Unisys was placed in the Leader quadrant in all three areas evaluated: Overall Cloud Services, Cloud Brokerage Services and Cloud Orchestration Services.

This NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) evaluates vendors on both their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet client future requirements' and places vendors in one of four categories: Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators, and Major Players. NEAT strategic sourcing managers assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall.

Published in December, the report notes that Leaders are vendors that exhibit both a high capability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet future client requirements. Unisys's overall ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to its cloud services, infrastructure brokerage, orchestration and management clients, were cited for its placement in the Leaders quadrant.

"Unisys takes a cloud-agnostic approach through its cloud products and services to enable a client's cloud journey and deliver the business outcomes they require," said report author John Laherty, senior research analyst at NelsonHall. "Unisys provides cloud advisory services to assess where a client is on its cloud journey and further utilizes its cloud experience centers to co-innovate with partners."

Among the strengths noted in the report were Unisys' comprehensive automated continuous hybrid cloud security and compliance management solution, as well as the company's use of AI-Ops, to provide ML-enabled operations and management capability to drive cost optimization, SLA management through incident management, event correlation, and a zero-incidents system. Unisys has also developed Cloud Experience Centers to showcase cloud capabilities depending on the client context, including rapid prototyping cloud-based solutions through dedicated client workshops.

"Our reputation and experience in cloud have grown dramatically over the past three years and this recognition as a Leader from NelsonHall is another validation that we are providing our clients the end-to-end hybrid cloud solutions to help them bring success to their customers," said Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer, Unisys.

For a copy of the NEAT graph of vendor performance, a summary vendor analysis of Unisys for cloud infrastructure brokerage, orchestration & management, and the latest market analysis summary, click here.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

