Leading Agave Spirits Company, IZO Spirits, Inc. Is Now Raising Capital Through StartEngine's Crowdfunding Platform - Don't Miss the Chance to Invest

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IZO Spirits is best known for its potent collection of thoughtfully curated agave spirits, with a full line of award-winning Mexican Spirits. Rooted in the rich heritage of Durango, Mexico, home of co-founder Gaston Martinez, IZO prides itself on producing sustainably and using locally sourced products from throughout Mexico. Distribution already includes California, including select Southern California Costco locations, Arizona, Nevada, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania and will soon expand to Georgia, Minnesota and Montana. AND, next week marks the first shipment of 10 pallets to Costco, Mexico, which will be distributed throughout Costco stores nationwide. Now, IZO Spirits seeks to expand its presence even further by raising capital through StartEngine . The digital investment platform is the largest equity crowdfunding platform in the US, giving both brands and investors the opportunity to grow their business with ease.

"We're really excited about this next chapter of growth for IZO Spirits, and we're looking forward to the opportunities and collaborations that can come from joining the StartEngine marketplace," says Martinez. "We're one of the only companies that offers a full line of premium Mexican spirits, including two Joven Mezcals, an Ensamblé Mezcal, a Reposado Mezcal, an Añejo Mezcal, a Joven Sotol, a Silver Bacanora and an exquisite Extra Añejo Cristalino Tequila. We are being extremely well received by critics and consumers alike. Investors should want to hop on board ASAP."

IZO Spirits has already proven to be a leader in its industry. Featured in Robb Report, Forbes, Delish, Hollywood Times, and Marketwatch, IZO spirits recently garnered Gold and Silver Medals for ALL of its products in the prestigious 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The standout spirits brand is already being distributed in several states across the U.S. and Mexico, and we're sure to see more success and expansion from them in the near future. Not only is the brand on track to be on top of the agave spirits industry itself, but the mezcal market is one of the fastest-growing in the U.S. Spirits' marketplace. Investors will be missing the chance to win big with IZO Spirits, Inc. if they don't jump on the opportunity to join in on the lucrative company now.

Delicious alone or in cocktails, toast every moment with the smooth, all-natural flavor of IZO Spirits premium spirits. Learn more about the IZO Spirits brand and shop its historic collection of pure-distilled agave spirits at IZOSpirits.com .

About IZO Spirits:

Co-Founded by Gaston Martinez - a native of Durango, Mexico - IZO Spirits is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of his rural hometown according to centuries of tradition. Made sustainably from slow-roasted, wild agave hearts harvested on local ranches, every sip of award-winning IZO Mezcal speaks to generations of Mezcaleros bringing people together around shared values of community, celebration, and savoring the reward of a job well done. Every aspect of IZO Spirits pays respect to its point of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the flavorful spirit within to shine. The pure, sophisticated taste of IZO Mezcal tells the story of centuries' old Mexican tradition and of one man's vision to share it with the world. Learn more about the IZO Spirits collection of handcrafted agave spirits at IZOSpirits.com .

