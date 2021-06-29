Leading AI Body Data Company Bold Metrics Expands Partnership With Men's Wearhouse & Jos. A. Bank

Initially launched in a selection of stores, Bold Metrics' Contactless Fit® technology is now deployed in more than 650 Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank locations. Customers are asked simple survey questions, and then Bold Metrics' enterprise-grade AI platform determines critical points of measure and body shape to create a unique 3D avatar, producing over 50 accurate body measurements. After almost a year in the field, Contactless Fit® has seen size prediction ­­accuracy above 92% and has been instrumental in helping customers get the right size the first time.

"At Men's Wearhouse, we understand that digital innovation is essential to growing the business, and this partnership is part of how we're putting our customers' experience first." said Chaitanya Pallapothula, SVP, Omni-Channel Technology at Tailored Brands.

A long-term partner of Tailored Brands, Bold Metrics' AI has been supporting its online tuxedo rental business for more than five years. Today, most tuxedos rented online at Men's Wearhouse use Bold Metrics measurement technology, driving a 27.4% reduction in exchange rates. Often compared to Tesla's self-driving car algorithms, Bold Metrics leverages one of the largest proprietary body-data warehouses in the world, containing millions of learned data points on body measurements and tuxedo fit to produce tailor-accurate size predictions for shoppers.

"Men's Wearhouse has been a great partner and an industry leader when it comes to embracing innovation. We were excited to have them as the first customer to launch Contactless Fit in 2020 and have been thrilled with the results we've seen together over the past year. More than anything, it's a big win for Men's Wearhouse customers to now have a more convenient, easy, and efficient, virtual fit experience," said Daina Burnes, Co-founder and CEO of Bold Metrics.

As Tailored Brands continues to double down on digital innovation in 2021, Bold Metrics is powering core fit initiatives both online and in-store, making it easier for customers to find the right size the first time, every time.

