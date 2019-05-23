Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo Chosen as 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner in AI/ Machine Learning Sector

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI chipmaker Hailo has been selected as a winner of Red Herring's Top 100 North America Award in the AI/Machine Learning Sector. The awards recognize the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

"We are thrilled to be announced as a winner of Red Herring's prestigious award, a vote of confidence in our team's dedication to developing state-of-the-art AI technology," said Orr Danon, Co-Founder and CEO at Hailo. "This honor follows the release of our breakthrough deep learning chip, Hailo-8™, and is recognition of our commitment to bringing our revolutionary technology to the automotive industry, smart cities, smart homes, and beyond."

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2019's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Hailo embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Hailo should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

The Hailo-8™ processor, now being sampled with select partners across multiple industries, features up to 26 tera operations per second (TOPS) and significantly outperforms all other edge processors, with area and power efficiency far superior to other leading solutions, all at a size smaller than a penny. According to preliminary results comparing Hailo-8 ™ to Nvidia's Xavier AGX, which runs NN benchmarks such as ResNet-50, Hailo-8 consumes almost 20 times less power while performing the same tasks.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized deep learning processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The deep learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, including autonomous vehicles, smart cameras, smartphones, drones, AR/VR platforms, and wearables. The company was founded in 2017 by members of the Israel Defense Forces' elite intelligence unit.

