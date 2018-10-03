Leading AI-driven Drug Discovery Company Exscientia Expands to The Oxford Science Park

OXFORD, England, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Facilities in The Schrödinger Building to bring together AI experts and biologists

In a key point in its growth strategy, Exscientia, the innovative company at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery, is expanding its Oxford presence to the new Schrödinger Building on The Oxford Science Park, one of the UK's leading parks for science and technology companies. In its new facilities, Exscientia is bringing together its computer scientists, drug designers and biologists under one roof to allow it to rapidly expand its platform development and proprietary drug discovery portfolio. The move also allows the firm to expand its recruitment activities in Oxford. Exscientia is the third occupant of The Oxford Science Park's new Schrödinger Building, and it expects to move in by the end of the year.

On the Park, Exscientia will be focusing on its technology and algorithm development in AI drug discovery projects, with the AI drug designers working closely with drug discovery scientists. This integration is expected to drive progress by rapidly generating new data to seed AI algorithms. In addition to developing its proprietary pipeline, Exscientia is working on projects with partners GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Evotec.

The company will be occupying 7750 sq ft of office and laboratory space in The Schrödinger Building. Exscientia currently has 19 employees based in Oxford and is expected to double this number over the next 12 months. In addition to moving in to the new Schrödinger Building, Exscientia is maintaining its corporate headquarters in Oxford city centre.

Professor Andrew Hopkins FRSE FRSC, CEO of Exscientia, said, "Oxford is a hotbed of innovation in biology, chemistry and computer science, with a creative and supportive life sciences community - rivalling the best knowledge hubs in the world. Exscientia prides itself on elegant design in our algorithms and drugs and we felt that The Schrödinger Building matched our corporate values of combining innovation and elegance in design. This represents an important element of our drive to recruit the best talent by providing a state-of-the-art creative working environment."

Piers Scrimshaw-Wright, Managing Director of The Oxford Science Park, said, "It is clear that artificial intelligence is driving innovation across many parts of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, and we are delighted that Exscientia has chosen to locate its innovative drug discovery activities here. Our state-of-the-art Schrödinger Building, named after the Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist, is a fitting location for this leading AI company. Exscientia brings an interesting interdisciplinary angle to the vibrant scientific and commercial network here, and we welcome it to The Oxford Science Park."

Exscientia was advised by VSL & Partners; The Oxford Science Park was advised by Carter Jonas.

About The Oxford Science Park

The Oxford Science Park is owned and managed by Magdalen College, Oxford. Created in 1991, the Park upholds the College's heritage and provides one of the most influential science & technology environments in the UK. There is more than half a million square feet of workspace accommodation across the Park, which is now home to nearly 2,500 people and more than 80 businesses. These range from start-ups based in the Magdalen Centre innovation hub to major international companies and include Blue Earth Diagnostics, Circassia, IBM, OrganOx, OxSonics, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Sharp Laboratories, Oxford Genetics, ProImmune and Oxford Technology Management.

In addition to being a key property investment, the Park is at the heart of Magdalen College's strategy to support discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship. It will continue to develop The Oxford Science Park as a long-term strategic asset, with ambitious plans to create an additional 300,000+ sq ft of office and laboratory space on the remaining 10+ acres of land over the next 3-5 years. This additional capacity will support the growth of businesses already based on the Park, providing flexible workspace accommodation, and enabling new companies to enjoy the Park's exceptional environment and collegiate and collaborative ethos. The Oxford Science Park is located approximately four miles south-east of Oxford city centre, just off the City's southern ring road. It has easy access to the M40 and A34, as well as to Heathrow Airport and mainline train services. For further information, please visit: www.oxfordsp.com or follow us on twitter @OxfordSciencePK

About Exscientia

Exscientia is at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery and design. By fusing the power of AI with the discovery experience of seasoned drug hunters, Exscientia is the first company to automate drug design, surpassing conventional approaches.

Exscientia's innovative platform enables breakthrough productivity gains as well as new approaches to improve drug efficacy. Novel compounds are automatically designed and prioritised for synthesis by its AI systems, which rapidly evolve compounds towards the desired candidate criteria for clinical development.

Exscientia systems learn from both existing data resources and experimental data from each design cycle. The principle is similar to how a human would learn, but the AI process is far more effective at identifying and assimilating multiple subtle and complex trends to balance potency, selectivity and pharmacokinetic criteria.

As a result, the AI-driven process is more likely to achieve the end goal and to do this more rapidly and efficiently than traditional human endeavour.

Exscientia is collaborating with several leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, including GSK, Sanofi and Evotec.

Exscientia has its headquarters in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK and Japan.

For more information visit www.exscientia.co.uk or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/exscientialtd

