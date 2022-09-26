Leading Amazon Services Partner Sunken Stone Rebrands as Emplicit

The Results-Driven Amazon Marketing Agency Renames Itself to Better Reflect the Focus of Its eCommerce Service Offerings and Evolving Client Needs

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunken Stone, a leading Amazon-certified eCommerce maximization partner, announced today that it has relaunched as Emplicit to align with the growth and evolution of its expanded services and the needs of its future-focused clients.

The name change affirms the significant evolution that the company has experienced since its founding in 2009 as Sunken Stone. Today, rather than owning brands and selling products, the business has a clear mission to support its clients on Amazon, Walmart, and other platforms through a wide range of professional services and SaaS. The rebranding reflects the organic progression of the company's offerings and value proposition.

"After more than a dozen years in business, our service model has become more mature, refined, and robust," said Adam Weiler, Founder and CEO of Emplicit. "This is a watershed moment for us as our new branding clearly reflects that evolution of knowledge, expertise, capacity, and the way we partner with our clients."

"Emplicit describes how we operate today and the benefits we bring our clients," said Brian Byer, COO of Emplicit. "As Emplicit, we're a codependent eCommerce agency deeply embedded within our client's business process. Our knowledge, expertise, and delivery are 'implicit' in everything we do and as an eCommerce Maximization Partner we're 'explicitly' connected to our client's success."

Emplicit manages every aspect of the Amazon selling experience, from store creation to ongoing brand management, to logistics, advertising, and data analytics. The rebranding includes a completely new brand identity, a new website and social channels, and innovative new ways to support clients in achieving their eCommerce objectives.

For more information about Emplicit and to learn more about their unique service offering visit: https://emplicit.co

About Emplicit

Emplicit is an Amazon-certified ecommerce maximization partner that helps ecommerce brands reach their maximum potential by delivering highly specialized channel expertise tailored to their unique needs. The company is a leading service provider in the Amazon services industry where it is recognized as a top 500 Amazon seller on the Marketplace (out of ~6M). It offers clients solutions that leverage the power of unique subject matter experts, amplified by custom software to help their clients sell on Amazon.

Lynn Munroe

845-548-1211

