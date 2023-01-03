Leading Asian Sanitary Solutions Provider Rigel Introduces the U.S. to Its Innovative Lineup of Smart Products at CES in Las Vegas

Rigel specializes in products that make the usage and maintenance of commercial restrooms more ecological, economical and efficient

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel, a leading Asian manufacturer of eco-friendly, smart restroom products, makes its first appearance in the U.S. at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held from January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The company's overall offering includes a comprehensive variety of sanitary products, but the exhibit at the show focuses on its advanced technologies for commercial restrooms.

RigelIoT, also called the Rigel Internet of Toilets, is a revolutionary centralized system that provides real-time updates on toilet amenities, equipment and occupancy in the restroom facility. The system features functions such as washroom management, equipment management, manpower management, amenities refilling, fault detection, data analytics and performance analysis, providing an essential one-stop service for daily operations, substantially optimizing capital and operational resources through an on-demand cleaning and technician scheduling system.

"We are very excited to introduce the American audience to our brand and products," says Brandon Ng, director of operations. "We are convinced that the U.S. market will welcome our smart, eco-friendly commercial restroom system that's been a resounding success in Asia."

The RigelIoT system guarantees a much-improved washroom and customer experience by ensuring all equipment is always in prime condition: soap and amenities are refilled, and cleaning is scheduled on demand based on traffic to maintain toilet cleanliness.

It provides sustainability benefits by tracking user traffic against consumption, identifying trends and patterns through data analysis, detecting amenities or water consumption abnormalities such as leaks or clogs, and tasking technicians to promptly resolve issues, which reduces the waste of resources.

RigelIoT greatly lowers operational costs overall. It reduces labor expenses with its on-demand task scheduling system as well as employee performance tracking and maximizes amenities savings through consumption tracking, enabling accurate utility purchases and reduced waste. It provides the operator with greater cost control with the ability to leverage multiple reports and analytics on water consumption and traffic patterns.

The smart products that work within the RigelIoT system and are also on display at the show include faucets and sensor soap systems powered by state-of-the-art sensors that are extremely accurate, even in dimly lit environments. They feature a polished aesthetic that can fit in a wide array of settings.

One of Rigel's latest product introductions is Trinity, a 3-in-1 multifunctional lavatory that integrates sensor tap technology, sensor soap and hand dryer into a single, compact product. It is available as a wall-hung and vanity-top model and maximizes space in small washrooms.

Wavesense is Rigel's new top-of-the-line touchless toilet flush sensor that triggers an accurate and precise full or reduced flush with a simple swipe of the hand. It boasts a battery life of up to six months and is compatible with any existing toilet.

Ng adds: "We are looking for potential partners and wholesalers to collaborate in the North American market with our full range of smart sanitary products including our RigelIoT system."

Rigel's showcase will be located at booth #50332 in the Venetian Expo as part of the Tech West category.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Singapore, Rigel specializes in the design, manufacture, sales and marketing of eco-friendly, smart restroom products. Pursuing its vision to become a world-renowned sanitary brand powered by smart technologies, Rigel continuously expands its R&D capabilities and has become globally recognized for innovative designs and creative restroom solutions, especially in commercial settings. The company distributes its products all across Asia, in the Middle East and parts of Latin America.

