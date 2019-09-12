Leading Australian Luxury Brand EDGII Lit Up the Runway During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGII, one of the leading fashion brands in Australia, premiered its 19/20 AW "Power Vibe" collection in a well-received runway show at New York Fashion Week Sept. 5 in Gallery 1 at Spring Studios. This was the first time EDGII had shown a collection at NYFW.

EDGII

EDGII is a diversified affordable luxury fashion brand from Sydney, Australia. Their visionary founders and dedicated design team have fully incorporated both elements of creativity and innovation into EDGII garments. The brand encompasses multifaceted creative directions such as the usage of color, art, design, craftsmanship, space and culture. Combining this aesthetic sensibility and functionality, EDGII has become a fully fledged iconic brand, especially known for their parkas.

The 19/20 AW collection is inspired by "Girl Power." The brand encourages girls to believe and express their inner self - they are confident, brave and independent, which should be celebrated to let their inner beauty shine.

This season, EDGII has made a powerful comeback with their collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls, which is one of the most popular American animated television series. Similarly to the animated series, EDGII also sports a vibrant, confident and independent vibe for young generations and the brand is inspired to provide a platform for young people to search for their own inner superpower and to explore their own individuality and unique sense of style.

EDGII continues the vision of becoming "the desperate need of every wardrobe," while also releasing their new collection of parka jackets. The design of the parka perfectly combines the resilience reminiscent of military style whilst sporting a feminine vibe with their cutting. This season is an adaptation of the classic style of their infamous parka jackets, only more oversized.

As a leading Australian brand, the announcement of the EDGII x NYFW runway show attracted numerous celebrities, fashion bloggers and influencers from all over the world. The show included celebrities such as actress, filmmaker and influencer Gabriela Dias; Global Digital Director of Fashion Week Online Chris Lavish; influencer Michelle Song; fashion blogger Joyce Chiu; fashionista Taylen Biggs; Instagram and Weibo influencers Mumu, Yezi, Kaka.

Chinese celebrity Yinger showed her love of the brand by attending the runway wearing an EDGII parka jacket from the Love Heart series, displaying a fun yet feminine and elegant look. Another Chinese actress Mengjie Jiang also attended the event wearing the classic EDGII parka jacket in baby pink for a youthful, vibrant look. Hong Kong TVB actress Selena Lee showed great affection for the brand by wearing the EDGII classic parka jacket in white.

EDGII's 19/20 AW "Power Vibe" collection sports a young vibe which promotes self-confidence and the exploration of the inner self. They encourage new generations of young people to be creative and to discover their own individual "label" and sense of style.

