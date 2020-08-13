Leading B2B Surplus Industrial Asset Marketplace Announces Expansion into Heavy & Mobile Equipment

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aucto.com, a leading online industrial marketplace designed to help corporations recover value from surplus assets, is pleased to announce the decision to expand its reach to include the buying and selling heavy machinery and fleet vehicles on the platform.

This expansion will allow buyers to purchase heavy machinery and construction equipment such as dozers, loaders, and tractors in an open bidding format. Simultaneously, the expansion allows for corporations to receive fair market value for their heavy equipment assets. Aucto has established permanent categories on its platform to accommodate these assets.

Jamil Rahman, Aucto.com's Founder and CEO, comments: "Many of our corporate sellers, that use the platform to sell production assets, also want the ability to reach buyers for their surplus mobile equipment. We felt this initiative is a natural progression of Aucto's mission to bring more assets to market."

To launch this new initiative, the platform will be hosting a heavy machinery auction scheduled to end on August 27th, 2020, at 1:00 PM PDT. The sale will be based out of Page, Arizona. It will give buyers both local and national, the ability to bid on over 80 units being sold in unreserved auction. The sale will consist of:



(3) Caterpillar 637E Series II Coal Scrapers

Grove TM-875 80 Ton Crane

(10) Ford F-350 Pickup Trucks

International Off-Road Trucks

And much more.

To learn more about the upcoming sale and view the complete catalog, click here .

Those interested in hosting their sale on the platform are encouraged to visit https://www.aucto.com/selling or to contact Aucto seller support by calling 1-844-326-7339 or sending an email to [email protected].

About Aucto.com

Aucto.com is an online industrial auction platform where businesses can liquidate surplus and used industrial parts and equipment. The platform provides sellers with a global industrial buyer market and buyers with access to a massive inventory of industrial equipment sold at liquidation pricing.

Contact Information

Aucto.com

Seller Support

1-844-326-7339

[email protected]

