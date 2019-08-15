Leading Bitcoin Faucet FreeBitco.in Offers Lamborghini Prize in Golden Ticket Contest

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, the acquisition of a Lamborghini has become synonymous with the pinnacle of success of the aspiring cryptocurrency enthusiast. Owning a Lamborghini has become the be-all and end-all for crypto millionaires, even spawning the renowned 'When Lambo' meme.

This was most evident recently at the Coindesk 2018 Consensus Conference, where a selection of Lamborghinis were lined up in front of the New York Hilton Midtown, purring in unison as the crypto world looked on with keen interest. The Lamborghini has now become a status symbol, and the emblem of success in the crypto space.

With 25.1M million registered users and over 187,000 bitcoins distributed since its launch in 2013, FreeBitco.in is the world's oldest existing bitcoin faucet and one of the biggest bitcoin casinos around. With the growing popularity of the Lamborghini among crypto-enthusiasts, FreeBitco.in decided to offer its users crypto's most desired prize – a Lamborghini Huracan. To determine the winner, FreeBitco.in is running a massive Golden Ticket Contest on its main site.

The Golden Ticket contest was launched on May 1, 2019 on FreeBitco.in. Talking about this giveaway, FreeBitco.in's CEO 'wetsuit' stated that:

"Owning a Lamborghini is a crypto enthusiast's dream, and we could not think of a better prize to reward our users for supporting the novel technology of cryptocurrency through its ups and downs."

The objective is simple – deposit, play and subsequently collect Golden Tickets for a chance to win the coveted Lambo. Here are the steps to follow to enter the giveaway:

Create an account on FreeBitco.in. Collect Free BTC or deposit BTC into FreeBitco.in wallet. Play the HI-LO dice game, or bet on events. For every 0.005 BTC wagered in total on both the dice game and the event betting page, the user gets a Golden Ticket. Golden Tickets can also be bought for 25,000 satoshis each. An unlimited number of Golden Tickets are available for collection. Collect as many Golden Tickets as possible to increase the chances of winning a Lamborghini. After the contest ends, a provably fair lottery drawing will be conducted to pick the lucky winner.

More than 3 million Golden Tickets have already been distributed. However, it isn't too late to become the proud owner of a shiny new Lamborghini Huracan.

Known as The Man Who Built Bitcoin, Gavin Andresen set up the world's first bitcoin faucet in 2010, creating a website where users could get their hands on free BTC, fueling wider adoption of the world's most popular cryptocurrency. However, by 2013, two years have passed since The Bitcoin Faucet had dispensed the last of its 19,715 bitcoins, and there was a void left to be filled. This opened the door for FreeBitco.in.

After 6 years in business, FreeBitco.in's is the oldest existing Bitcoin faucet and one of the industry's premier Bitcoin gaming platforms. FreeBitco.in owes its immense popularity largely to its provably fair algorithm, which, combined with an unrelenting focus on user-satisfaction, has successfully created a trustless ecosystem for online gamblers everywhere.

FreeBitco.in is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value or any value at all.

