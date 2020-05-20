Leading Black Beauty Brands Partner to Launch Beauty & Barber Relief Fund

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the Black beauty industry. Multicultural barbers and stylists represent nearly 25% of all cosmetology professionals and contribute to the textured haircare category's estimated annual economic impact of $2.51 billion. According to a 2019 Nielsen Report, African Americans also account for nearly 86% of the total spend in the US ethnic hair and beauty aids category.

"To many of us, barbers and stylists are like family. They do more than cut and style our hair. They are trusted advisors and their shops not only offer a safe haven for our community, but also serve as an economic engine for entrepreneurship," said James Bronner, SVP Show Operations for the Bronner Bros. Beauty Show. "Although everyone in the community is impacted, COVID-19 has halted the ability for stylists and barbers to generate income in a manner that is unprecedented. We hope this effort will help in some small way."

"Royal Oils and Gold Series are proud to support Bronner Bros. as they continue to uplift the multicultural beauty industry," said Lela Coffey, P&G Multicultural Beauty Brand Director. "Our stylists and barbers are essential to the culture of local communities and, without question, deserve our support during this difficult time."

The fund will provide $500 to individual beauty professionals and $1,000 to salons/shops with 5 or more employees who have successfully submitted all required documentations and met all guidelines, including a valid state-issued Cosmetology License. Grants are intended to be emergency aid for immediate monetary needs, i.e. food, rent or mortgage, utilities, medical expenses, transportation costs, or other essential financial obligations caused by the economic impact of COVID-19.

Grant Eligibility Guidelines

Have a current Cosmetology License issued by their respective State agency

Able to establish a loss of business and impact on the business as a result of the COVID-19 virus

Demonstrate a financial need to meet immediate monetary needs, i.e. food, rent or mortgage, utilities, medical expenses, transportation costs, or other essential financial obligations, caused by the economic impact of COVID-19

Awards are subject to the conditions of the program. Eligibility requirements and application information are available at blackbeautyrelief.com or via bronnerbros.com

For over seven decades, the BB Beauty Show has provided a platform for multicultural beauty professionals and brands to network and elevate their craft through education and artistry. More than 30,000 attendees and 300 exhibitors attend the shows twice per year, however due to the pandemic the August 2020 Show has been canceled. The majority of Show attendees are African American and have been adversely impacted by the shelter-in-place measures taken to control the novel COVID-19 virus in the U.S.

As part of the initiative, a free online resources will also be offered to help ensure stylists and barbers stay informed and prepared. The site includes links to curated information such as:

Health and safety guidelines for shop reopening

Video tutorials

Additional financial sources and PPE

General beauty industry COVID-19 updates

Other campaign partners include the Global Beauty Alliance, the Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals, and The Concerned Beauty and Barber Professionals. Individuals interested in supporting the fund can do so through the blackbeautyrelief.com website. To make a larger tax-deductible donation, please contact [email protected] .

About Bronner Bros., Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Bronner Bros., Inc. (BB) is a family-owned and operated company founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Sr. Today, the BB Enterprise consists of multicultural beauty products, UPSCALE Magazine, and professional trade shows, which attract more than 60,000 beauty professionals annually. For more info, visit bronnerbros.com.

