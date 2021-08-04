Leading Brands Gather to Accelerate Climate Innovation, Action at The Nest Summit during Climate Week NYC

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With record floods, fires, and drought underscoring the urgency of climate change, hundreds of businesses, government officials, and community members will gather at The Nest Summit , Sept. 21-22, to take action.



The Nest Summit is the official event partner of Climate Week NYC, by the Climate Group — the largest climate event in the U.S. — hosted at the Javits Center and virtually. The Nest Summit's program includes deep dives into pressing issues, led by Dr. Jonathan Foley of Project Drawdown, as well as panels, workshops, and events on:

Clean energy: The intersection of renewable energy and infrastructure, including Siemens on leading the largest rooftop solar installation in NYC at the Javits Center.

The intersection of renewable energy and infrastructure, including Siemens on leading the largest rooftop solar installation in NYC at the Javits Center. Industry changemakers: The ramifications of climate change on industries from food to fashion, with expertise from NYC & Company, Food Rescue US, Indigo Agriculture, Informa Markets and Women in Climate Tech .

The ramifications of climate change on industries from food to fashion, with expertise from NYC & Company, Food Rescue US, Indigo Agriculture, Informa Markets and . Climate arts: How creativity and art promote more equitable climate futures, with Fix, Grist's solution lab; and 1854 Media's British Journal of Photography and The Climate Museum through the global "Decade of Change" exhibit, unveiled for the first time stateside.

How creativity and art promote more equitable climate futures, with Fix, Grist's solution lab; and 1854 Media's British Journal of Photography and The Climate Museum through the global exhibit, unveiled for the first time stateside. Climate risk and impact investing: Climate's effect on financial markets and frameworks to talk about climate with financers, with Schroders, OneTrust, The Climate Service and more.

"The future of our cities and communities will be closely tied to sustainable, eco-friendly technologies we have available today," said Barbara Humpton, president and CEO of Siemens USA. "We're proud to partner with The Nest Summit to highlight our work with the Javits Center as a guidepost for both NYC and businesses across the U.S., to demonstrate what's possible."

"The Nest Summit is vital to our mission to inspire meaningful change in New York and around the world, and we are thrilled to work with them as an official partner of Climate Week NYC," said Adam Lake, Head of Climate Week NYC by the Climate Group.

Media can contact [email protected] for press passes.

About The Nest Summit:

The Nest Summit , the official event partner of Climate Week NYC, by the Climate Group, is a 365 climate action platform and annual event dedicated to advancing sustainability in the United States.

SOURCE The Nest Summit

Related Links

http://www.thenestsummit.com

