Leading Business Organizations Across San Diego Endorse Yes on B - the Better Choice Measure

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighteen chambers of commerce and leading business organizations countywide have endorsed Yes on B – the Better Choice Measure – for its impact on the San Diego region's housing crisis and for providing affordably-priced homes attainable for the San Diego region's workforce.

The list of endorsements from Chambers and leading business organizations include:

San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce

East County Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce National City Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Escondido Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Vista Chamber of Commerce

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Oceanside Chamber of Commerce

San Marcos Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Lakeside Chamber of Commerce

San Diego Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

San Diego Hispanic Chamber of E-commerce

Filipino American Chamber of Commerce

Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce

Asian Business Association

North San Diego Business Chamber

San Diego North Economic Development Council

The privately-owned property that is the subject of Measure B is currently designated for the development of two million square feet of office and commercial space in addition to 99 luxury estates according to the San Diego County General Plan.

Instead, Yes on B will be a sustainable solution to the housing crisis because it creates a carbon-neutral community which includes a variety of home types for different income levels. If approved by voters in the March election, Yes on B will provide 2,135 homes, over 60 percent of which are affordably-priced for working families.

"San Diego County's supply of affordably-priced homes cannot keep up with the County's rapid job growth," said Bret Schanzenbach, President & CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. "That is why we urge a Yes vote on the Better Choice Measure for the numerous ways it supports local jobs in communities across the county, from North County to South Bay."

Chambers and business organizations across the County have applauded Yes on B because it will bring a tremendous economic impact to the region, totaling an annual economic impact of more than $203 million. In addition, Yes on B is expected to generate 1,446 permanent jobs and 628 construction jobs, with total annual labor income reaching $34.8 million during the period of construction.

Yes on B has also been endorsed by a number of other organizations including some of San Diego's best-known nonprofit organizations such as Casa Familiar, the Chicano Federation, LISC San Diego and MAAC, among others.

Ad paid for by Yes on B for a Better Choice: A coalition of first responders, fire safety experts, housing advocates, elected officials, business leaders and taxpayers.

Committee major funding from Newland Sierra, LLC

SOURCE Yes on B