Leading by Example, Western Pennsylvania Soapmakers Make "Soapy Goodness" a Way of Life at Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade

HOMESTEAD, Pa., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade just outside of Pittsburgh, reopens on July 1 following the COVID-19 closures.

"We look forward to reopening our door on July 1, which is also our 9th anniversary as a brick and mortar store," says Samantha Story-Camp who co-owns and manages the Homestead store with her husband Bruce.

Pip & Lola's store hours will resume Tuesday through Saturday, 10-6, including July 4. Social distancing and in-store mask requirements will be in place.

Story-Camp attributes the Pip & Lola's ongoing success to a robust online business and her company's dedication to customers as "family", demonstrated during the 2020 pandemic by making a commitment to maintaining--not raising--prices.

"As COVID ramped up, we heard a lot of fellow soap makers talk about raising their prices to take advantage of that fact that soap has become SO vital," she says. "One of our vendors actually QUADRUPLED the price of their hand sanitizer. It was a time of crisis and people were price gouging on the very product people need to live."

Once Pip & Lola's made public its commitment to ongoing affordability and offered a 25% discount coupon public, business grew exponentially via online sales for which shipping is provided at no additional charge. Sales are almost double the pace of late spring 2019.

Story-Camp says, "We will continue to have the 25% off coupon online until COVID-19 crisis is over and we know it might be a minute…or a million minutes."

"One of our favorite programs is our Suspended Soap Shelf, now in its eighth year," shares Story-Camp. "A customer may purchase a soap and 'suspend' it. We then match it and donate soap to a person in need. During lockdown, we were able to donate just over 500 bars to various food banks and charities."

The program was featured on NBC Nightly News.

NEXT AT PIP & LOLA'S: Pip & Lola's introduces a Buy Two and Donate One sales model beginning August 1. For each purchase of two bars of soap, the store will provide a bar of soap to a regional domestic violence nonprofit. Donations will be made monthly to program partners to be announced in July.

