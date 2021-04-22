Leading Cannabinoid Manufacturer Expands Product Line to Include CBD Balm

Christian Chambers, Sales Director for NuLeaf Naturals, remarks, "We are thrilled to offer a premium CBD balm to individuals looking for an effective topical product. Our highly concentrated CBD balm works with the body's endocannabinoid system to provide lasting relief." Chambers also explains that the innovative product contains only two ingredients: shea butter and NuLeaf Naturals' award winning full spectrum hemp extract. "As with all of our products, our balm is lab-tested to ensure purity. Plus, the product is unscented and absorbs quickly to help relieve discomfort."

CBD is an abbreviation for Cannabidiol, a phytocannabinoid that is being scientifically investigated for its many health benefits. CBD works naturally with the body's endocannabinoid system, which helps to regulate a variety of functions including pain, inflammation, anxiety, sleep, and more. While most people are familiar with ingestible CBD oil, balms and salves are gaining popularity for their targeted topical use in areas of discomfort.

"We continue to seek out ways to provide the highest quality cannabinoid products to our customers," says Ian Kelly, Operations Vice President at NuLeaf Naturals. "We are confident our full spectrum CBD balm will help us reach even more consumers who are looking to take control of their health and wellness."

Full spectrum CBD balm from NuLeaf Naturals became available from the company's website in early April and is currently distributed through retail partners.

About NuLeaf Naturals

Founded in 2014 by a group of health-conscious plant medicine aficionados, NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering hemp CBD oil companies. The company's vision is to continue to develop premium cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. NuLeaf Naturals cannabinoid products contain all the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients of the original plant. The brand is committed to providing the highest quality products in their most pure and simple form.

Visit nuleafnaturals.com or email [email protected]. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.

