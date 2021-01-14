Leading Cannabis Brand dosist™ Introduces Elevated Flower Experience

First up are two limited edition live resin products done in collaboration with famed 710 Labs, the cult cannabis company whose products sell out within minutes of becoming available. Designed for cannabis purists, the collection features 710's classic strains, Lemon Tart Pucker and Koffee F2, served up via dosist's live resin pods, part of their proprietary dose pen rechargeable system. Next, the launch includes the release of two liquid live resin pods created in partnership with the renowned Bear Extraction House . Featuring two of Bear's tastiest and most exotic strains including Strawberry Lemonade sativa and Garanimals indica, these products are also powered by dosist's exclusive pods and system resulting in the ultimate expression of Bear's 25 year legend.

"From day one, our mission has been to elevate the cannabis plant and experience, and we are beyond excited to bring that platform to live resin in collaboration with these amazing partners," stated Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. "Their expertise and recognition as cultivators and producers is unmatched, and their oils combined with the power and performance of our hardware has culminated in a live resin experience unlike anything on the market. We are thrilled to bring these products to cannabis enthusiasts across California today, and look forward to working with 710 and Bear long-term to bring more strains to market in the future."

dosist's hardware for its new live resin offering begins with the dose pen rechargeable system, a precision vaporization device that combines the brand's battery controller with its formula pods. The formula pod itself was fine-tuned for the launch of the live resin strains, with exclusive new features including: an enhanced Custom Coil ensuring a controlled operating temperature protecting terpenes and cannabinoids from combustion; and Saturation Control where custom saturation pads ensure the perfect amount of oil gets vaporized each time. The result is a completely optimized flavor and experience where consumers can savor and celebrate each draw.

"At 710 Labs we are all about the flavor, and the dosist pen executes flavor with our product better than I've seen," said Brad Melshenker, CEO of 710 Labs. "It's actually the same technology we use in our products, but without the precision dosing features. It was a pleasure to work with team dosist on this project and I know the cannabis community will be really pumped on what we created."

The dosist x 710 Labs live resin products include:

Lemon Tart Pucker #1 dose pod, MSRP $59

LTP features a citrusy aroma with a sweet, tangy flavor. This strain has an upbeat effect that will have you buzzing with euphoria. An on-the-go high to power you through the day.





Koffee F2 blends earthy chocolate notes with hints of coffee in this delicious strain. An exhilarating rush that nicely fades into mellowness. The perfect companion as it leaves you feeling chilled and relaxed.

"As a leader in authentic and pure live resin production, Bear Extraction House is proud to partner with dosist on its new Live Resin line of cannabis vape products," stated Per Jacobsen, CEO of Bear. "Our commitment to purity and excellence in the cannabis oils that we produce is perfectly matched by dosist's elegant, high quality, market leading hardware solutions. We are extremely pleased that dosist has joined us in expanding consumer awareness about authentic live resin and delivering California's consumers the best possible cannabis experience."

The dosist x Bear liquid live resin products include:

Strawberry Lemonade Sativa dose pod, MSRP $49

This Bear Extracts classic is a sativa hybrid where limonene is the focal terpene. It has a zesty aroma and lemony taste with soft notes of floral that give it the ultimate pink lemonade flavor. This strain will leave you feeling focused and invigorated.





Bear's Garanimals is packed with stress-relieving terpenes that also give this indica hybrid a spicy, floral flavor. Experience a high that is both comforting and uplifting.

All dosist live resin and liquid live resin products are available now through dosist delivery in Los Angeles and at select retailers across California. For more information, please visit: dosist.com/collabs

About dosist

dosistTM, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since become known as a disruptor in the both the cannabis and health & wellness industries. dosist was named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions, was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and was designated by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. dosist provides elevated consumer benefits and cannabis experiences through its eight targeted formulations: bliss, sleep, calm, relief, arouse, bliss thc-plus, arouse thc-plus and relax thc-plus, as well as their new live resin and liquid live resin pods launched in January, 2021. Their proprietary delivery devices include their medical-grade dose pen™ rechargeable, newly engineered dose pen™ 100 and their dose dial™ (dial available in California only). For more information about dosist and its products visit the website at dosist.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

