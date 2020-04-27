Leading Cannabis Staffing Firm FlowerHire Announces Exclusive Partnership with Leafwire, the "LinkedIn of Cannabis"

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowerHire , a leading Staffing and Talent Strategy firm serving the regulated cannabis industry has signed an exclusive Partnership with Leafwire, "The LinkedIn of Cannabis," which connects over 30,000 professionals across all cannabis verticals - including VCs, investment holding firms, supply chain operators, distributors, manufacturers, extractors, and retailers.

"As veteran talent recruiters, who served the technology space prior to launching FlowerHire, we know how valuable connective digital platforms are for growing nascent industries," says David Belsky, CEO of FlowerHire.

Belsky, who most notably helped scale a $250 million tech recruiting agency before bringing his expertise to the cannabis industry, adds, "By joining forces with Leafwire, we have not only broadened our ability to deliver best-in-class executive recruitment and talent services to their very active user base, but we will also be able to help facilitate meaningful networking and innovative partnership opportunities that will undoubtedly advance the industry."

Since its inception in 2017, FlowerHire has played a critical role in building, scaling, and retaining world class teams for the North American cannabis industry. With clients that include many of the "rising stars" of cannabis, such as DNA Genetics, Papa & Barkley, Kiva, Ascend Wellness, Pleasantrees, and Glass House Group, FlowerHire has placed more than 300 professionals across ten states to date.

"Our mission has always been to build a conscious cannabis infrastructure and community, one hire at a time," Belsky says. "Through strategically aligning with Leafwire — which represents some 13,000 companies worldwide with members hailing from areas as diverse as South Africa, India, Germany, and Columbia, among others — we will be taking our mission to amazing new heights."

Led by serial digital media and social tech entrepreneur Peter Vogel, who founded Leafwire in 2018 as a means of connecting cannabis entrepreneurs with investors, Leafwire has quickly emerged as the largest business network in the industry, connecting 30,000 professionals globally.

"Discussions about job growth in the U.S. tend to focus on industries such as technology and health care, but the biggest boom over the past couple of years has been taking place in cannabis. Now, more than ever, with cannabis retailers having been deemed 'essential' during this coronavirus pandemic, we will start seeing our burgeoning industry among the fastest-growing job markets in America. Leafwire's partnership with FlowerHire will help exponentially accelerate this growth. We're truly excited to bring FlowerHire's expertise onto the Leafwire ecosystem," says Peter Vogel.

About FlowerHire:

FlowerHire is on a mission to build a conscious cannabis community, one hire at a time. As the leading cannabis and hemp staffing and talent strategy company in North America, FlowerHire has filled over 300 positions in 10 states since its inception in 2017. FlowerHire works with marquee brands and multi state operators in all parts of the cannabis vertical. FlowerHire believes that the cannabis movement will continue to positively impact the human condition more than any other emerging industry in modern history. Our core values include Community, Authenticity, Transparency, and Execution. FlowerHire, Talent in Cannabis. To learn more, visit www.flowerhire.com .

