Leading Carbon Management Platform nZero Welcomes Jen Mingo as Chief Customer Officer to Accelerate Company Growth

With a proven track record of implementing strategy that's driven significant growth at large organizations, Mingo comes from Slack to join nZero at a time of major momentum and will focus efforts on every customer realizing the value of the platform by achieving their carbon goals and expanding their overall expertise and knowledge in this ESG space

RENO, Nev., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nZero, the 24/7 carbon management platform that tracks and operationalizes energy, financial and greenhouse gas emissions data to help organizations reach climate change goals, announced today the hiring of Jen Mingo as Chief Customer Officer. Mingo's track record of effectively scaling organizations will be instrumental in helping nZero build on the 20% month-over-month growth achieved in 2021. In this role, Jen will work hand-in-hand with nZero's customers to define strategies and roadmaps that will ensure success and the realization of their carbon goals as they strive to reach net zero.

Jen Mingo

Mingo's background as a senior executive in the SaaS space includes over 25 years of experience building some of today's most successful organizations, most recently serving as Head of Global Success Services at Slack. In that role, she led her teams in delivering solutions to Slack's most strategic customers, building the organization from scratch and leading it through significant growth in just over three years. Before her time at Slack, Mingo previously served as VP of Customer Success at Salesforce; in both of these roles she provided expert guidance to hyper-growth organizations by aligning strategy and growth objectives with corporate outcome.

In her role as Chief Customer Officer, Jen will lead her teams in supporting current customers through the implementation process and educating them on how the nZero platform empowers them to meet their overall goals and regulatory requirements. She plans to create several post sales functions to support these transformational customers on the leading edge of making a difference in the world. Here are a few of the main pillars of success: customer education, value realization and success services to help customers become experts on their own data as they adjust to new regulations and requirements within their respective industry, providing a customized experience so each customer can achieve their goals. Aside from her professional expertise, she is also personally aligned with nZero's mission to support organizations in taking climate action and is passionate about ensuring her children have a healthy and sustainable planet to enjoy.

"Jen's professional achievements and mastery of taking brands to the next level by elevating the customer experience speaks for itself and we're eager to see how her expertise and fresh perspective will benefit our company and our customers," said Adam Kramer, CEO of nZero. "We're confident that both her deep knowledge in the SaaS space as well as her personal commitment to nZero's mission make her an excellent addition to our team."

The addition of Jen Mingo comes at a time of major opportunity for the company as more organizations face pressure and an internal desire to better understand their carbon footprint. As the only 24/7 carbon management solution with the ability to measure scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in real-time, nZero offers the invaluable service of helping organizations understand their carbon baseline with extreme accuracy.

"The market for climate solution technologies is experiencing explosive growth and I'm excited to seize the opportunity to build nZero's presence in the space. nZero is extremely well-positioned for continued growth as demonstrated by its consistent stream of new customers throughout the past year, and I could not be more thrilled to help both current and future customers better understand their carbon impact and achieve their sustainability goals through efficient and data-informed decisions."

About nZero:

nZero is a 24/7 climate management platform that gives companies, cities and communities the accurate emissions data they need to reach net zero and make smart decisions that benefit the health of the planet. Unlike other carbon management offerings who rely on third-party data and opaque averages, nZero gathers accurate, first-party, contextual data into a comprehensive view, making it simple for organizations to pinpoint energy opportunities within their operations, easily implement carbon reduction actions, and spend smarter along the way.

