Leading Cardiovascular Researcher And PAD Treatment Pioneer, Dr. Christopher Kevil, To Chair JanOne Scientific Advisory Board

Most notable, is Dr. Kevil's research that led to the development and formulation of TV1001SR, a nitrite based treatment for PAD which has shown positive results in phase 2a trials. Internationally recognized for his research on inflammatory vascular pathology, specifically on and the relationship between inflammation and vascular growth and function, he discovered detailed mechanistic relationships between angiogenesis and inflammation.

"We are thrilled to have Chris lead our Scientific Advisory board, and look forward to his contributions," said Tony Isaac, CEO of JanOne. "Dr. Kevil's passion, accomplishments and expertise in vascular inflammation, treatment for PAD, and translational and clinical research provides an unparalleled level of leadership that is necessary as we advance TV1001SR into phase 2b trials."

Dr. Kevil earned his Ph.D. degree from LSU Health Shreveport in Molecular and Cellular Physiology followed by a fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with an emphasis on redox pathophysiology. Returning to LSU Health Shreveport in the Department of Pathology, he established cutting edge research programs regarding redox biology regulation of peripheral vascular diseases. This led to groundbreaking insights on how glutathione, nitrite/nitric oxide, and hydrogen sulfide regulate vascular health during ischemia.

"The team at JanOne is committed to bringing potential treatments for PAD and associated pain into the clinic and I look forward to contributing my expertise to advance its clinical candidates," said Dr. Kevil. "Their mission to treat diseases that cause severe pain and to reduce the need for pain-relieving prescription opioids is an important patient benefit and also critical outcome of my research on TV1001SR."

Dr. Kevil is an Associate Editor for the American Journal of Pathology and Editor in Chief of the Redox Biology journal, as well as a member of numerous editorial boards including Cardiovascular Research, American Journal of Physiology - Heart and Circulation Physiology, Free Radical Biology and Medicine, and Frontiers in Oxidant Physiology. He has received numerous research grant awards and honors and has led research initiatives for the National Institutes of Health, the American Diabetes Association, and the American Heart Association, and other professional societies.

About JanOne

JanOne is a unique NASDAQ-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions that it believes can help create an end to the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and widespread in the country's history. The company continues to operate its legacy businesses – ARCA Recycling and GeoTraq – under their current brand names. JanOne's subsidiary ARCA Recycling recycles household appliances by providing turnkey recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. JanOne's subsidiary GeoTraq engages in the development, design and, ultimately, expected sale of Mobile IoT modules. Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

