Leading CBD Brand PremiumJane Announces Launch of Jane's Pets; Releases New Line of CBD Oil for Pets

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiumJane, one of the most successful companies in the CBD industry, has just launched Jane's Pets, a brand new line of CBD-based products made specifically for dogs. The products from this exciting new range are designed exclusively for pet use, and are infused with high-quality, full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD oil.

The new products differ in terms of flavor and milligram formulation, but they contain the same trusted and high-quality hemp-derived cannabidiol that PremiumJane uses for all of its other CBD products. All of the company's products, including those in the new pet lineup, contain less than 0.3% THC and are tested by an independent third-party laboratory to assess quality and purity.

What many may not be aware of is that just like humans, dogs have an endocannabinoid system, or ECS. PremiumJane has developed this new product range in response to a growing trend among pet owners to provide their dogs with CBD for the beneficial effects that may relate to balanced ECS functioning. Many use CBD for aging dogs to improve things like mobility and general quality of life, while others use CBD in an effort to calm overly anxious, restless, excitable, or otherwise uncontrollable pets.

The first product launched by PremiumJane is a full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs. These CBD oral drops are designed to be added either to the dog's wet food, or directly into the dog's mouth. The second of these new products from Jane's Pets are full-spectrum CBD-infused dog treats for joint care. PremiumJane claims that the baking process is crucial for maintaining the cannabidiol quality in these wellness treats.

Research shows that CBD begins to break down at around 200 degrees Fahrenheit, and that it has a boiling point of approximately 356 degrees. If CBD is exposed to temperatures in excess of this range, it could degrade the compound. For this reason, PremiumJane CBD dog treats are baked 'low and slow' to prevent any degradation of the valuable premium-quality cannabidiol contained inside.

PremiumJane also provides independent third-party lab reports for its line of Jane's Pets products, which shows exactly how much CBD is contained in both the CBD oil and the chewable treats. Few other CBD dog treat brands provide these third-party lab reports, but they are crucial in terms of knowing how much CBD has been preserved after the extraction and baking process.

To learn more about Jane's Pets and how their new full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD products may benefit your pet, visit the official website at: https://premiumjane.com/

