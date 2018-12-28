Leading CBD Manufacturing Silver Shadow Moving to Expanded Facility, Creates over 20,000 sq ft Cleanrooms

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Shadow has secured a new facility that will allow the company to utilize and adds over 15,000 sq feet of manufacturing cleanrooms and over 10,000 sq feet of drop-shipping and fulfillment capacity. Current production starting January 1st will be approximately 30 million tincture bottles, 400 million capsules, and 3 million skin care containers. In the second quarter of 2019, the company will expand their current fully automated bottling lines and encapsulation machines to offer dual lines of each to double the current production rate to 60+ million tinctures and 1 billion capsules per month.

Silver Shadow will continue its expansion of Mountain West Labs, to offer Non CBD Capsules and supplements from our secondary location starting the second quarter of 2019. Silver Shadow Ventures Hemp CBD division, DBA cbdoilmanufacturer.com, manufacturers wholesale, Private label and custom formulations of CBD-infused products made from raw organic licensed hemp, sourced from farms in Colorado and Kentucky.

Silver Shadow Ventures strives to offer the highest quality products with the most competitive pricing without cutting any corners. Chain of custody of raw material always traces directly back to the farm. The company believes that their ability to provide an unsurpassed business development strategy to their customers has positioned them to thrive during the growing demand of this industry. "After President Trump, with the full backing of the House and Senate, signed the 2018 Farm Bill into legislation, the flood gates have opened for companies looking to launch their own brands of Hemp-based CBD products in 2019," said Marc Normandeau, CEO and President of Silver Shadow Ventures, LLC. "We are well positioned for the new explosive demand and ready to take care of our new clients with faster turnaround times. Offering the largest and most diverse list of SKU's in the industry allows our clients to get all their needs under one company."

About Silver Shadow

Known as one of the first players in the Hemp industry since 2015, DBA cbdoilmanufacturer.com has built a reputation for its purity, testing, consistency in manufacturing and efficient customer service. Silver Shadow Ventures, LLC meticulously tests all incoming raw ingredients via 3rd party independent lab for potency, heavy metals, terpenes and more. CBD Oil Manufacturer was founded in 2015 to manufacture and distribute nutritional and dietary supplements. In 2018, Silver Shadow Ventures was formed as part of a partnership of CBD Oil Manufacturer, IHL Manufacturing, Mountain West Labs and a private company. During the 2nd quarter of 2018, the company expanded its manufacturing operations and developed new product lines including Terpene-infused lines of chocolates, coffee, and other hemp-derived Cannabidiol products, along 150 additional products, with a complete catalog totaling over 180 SKU's. Silver Shadow is FDA Registered and Insured Manufacturing facility.

