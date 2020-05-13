Leading CBD Pet Line Mary’s Tails Now Available at PetSmart

Mary's, a leading manufacturer of full spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD-infused products for both humans and pets, was among the first to introduce hemp-infused pet products to the market in 2016 and continues to innovate at the intersection of horticulture and modern technology. Formulated for dogs and cats, Mary's Tails' products can help keep pets happy, healthy and calm.

Mary's Tails' suite of six customizable CBD pet solutions will initially be carried in 122 PetSmart stores throughout Colorado, Oregon, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee, with plans to expand to additional stores across the country by summer 2020. "Our exciting partnership with PetSmart makes the Mary's Tails product suite even more accessible to pet parents, allowing them to provide their dogs and cats with the daily wellness benefits of hemp-derived CBD," said Luke Mullins, VP of Pet Sales at Mary's Brands.

"PetSmart continues to build a world class shopping experience through merchandising, product selection, and service. We evaluated numerous CBD pet brands and selected Mary's Tails to be the first CBD brand to be on shelf," said Tim Milano, Vice President of Merchandising, PetSmart. "The addition of Mary's Tails will answer the call from our consumers seeking options for a highly trusted hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD for pets."

All Mary's Tails products feature clear communication on packaging and undergo internal and external lab testing with results made public for all to see. Products are tested to confirm they are free of pesticides, heavy metals, microbials and solvents. The hemp extract used in Mary's Tails is sourced from partner farms, ensuring quality from seed to shelf. Mary's Tails uses extracts sourced only from the flower of the hemp plant and not the seeds and stalk.

Mary's Tails is dedicated to creating natural, holistic solutions for pets. Leading with years of experience in CBD, Mary's Tails helps improve the lives of both pets and their parents. For more information on Mary's Tails please visit www.marystails.com. Follow Mary's Tails on Instagram at @MarysTails.







