Leading Clean Fragrance Brand, Skylar, Diversifies Product Offerings With Skylar Body

"We had our sights set on creating a body care line since Skylar began," said Skylar Founder and CEO Cat Chen. "Body care products have also been the most requested products from our customers since we launched. Our signature scents translate perfectly into lotion and wash, so we set out to carefully and thoughtfully develop unique, effective and safe products that our customers would love. We are proud and thrilled to finally present a clean, non-toxic, hydrating body wash and lotion in signature Skylar scents to our customers. This is a monumental moment for us as a brand as we continue to stride towards raising the safety and efficacy standards in the fragrance industry with our products."

Skylar Body's set of pH balancing body washes ($24 for each 8.4 Fl Oz / 250 ML bottle) employ hemp oil as a natural humectant, to naturally draw moisture into the skin and to help boost the skin's ability to retain moisture, while coconut oil, rosehip oil, and shea butter reveal softer, smoother skin with each use. These two complementary oils also infuse the skin with antioxidants, beta-carotene, and essential fatty acids like linoleic acid and omegas. The 89% natural formula offers a creamy, foaming cleanser texture while offering a multi-purpose functionality for both washing and shaving.

Similarly, the brand's debut body lotion assortment ($28 for each 8.4 Fl Oz / 250 ML bottle) leaves skin ultra-hydrated and softly scented using an 84% natural formulation, with 96% of testers reporting a noticeable difference in their skin hydration levels during Skylar's extensive Research and Design phase. Unique to Skylar Body's debut collection is the use of hyaluronic acid in both its lotions and washes for maximum moisturization. The innovative skincare ingredient most commonly found in facial serums and face creams holds 1,000 times its weight in water for immediate, long-lasting hydration results.

Skylar's complete bath and body range will be available in four of their flagship hero scents, Coral, Capri, Isle, and Meadow, and sold through Skylar.com. Skylar will also offer a convenient monthly subscription bundle of Lotion and Wash for $40, giving customers over 20% off and a hassle-free monthly refresh, as well as a hand cream launching in October 2019, and several additional body care products in the pipeline for 2020 and beyond.

This new product category announcement comes on the heels of Skylar's first-ever retail partnership with Sephora, which launched this past June, alongside the April 2019 launch of the Skylar Scent Club, the first ever clean fragrance monthly subscription program. Skylar Body and these aforementioned brand initiatives are fitting exemplifications of Skylar's unwavering commitment to raising the industry standard surrounding clean beauty and fragrance.

About Skylar:

Founded in April 2017, Skylar is creating a whole new world of better-for-you fragrances with their range of clean, cruelty-free scents for your home and body. Made with natural ingredients from all over the world, Skylar fragrances are hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, vegan and free of artificial dyes, parabens, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals. Inspired by women and consciously crafted with love, Skylar is on a mission to create scents that make people feel beautiful, confident, and safe in their own skin. For more information on the brand and its latest news offerings, visit skylar.com .

