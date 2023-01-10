Leading Climate Science Think Tank, New Climate Culture, Launches School of ECOnomics to Teach Multi-Disciplinary Approach in Bootcamp Format

NCC Also Announces Scholarship Program for Marginalized Communities to Increase Diversity in the Field of Climate Science

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Climate Culture , a climate science think tank composed of leading experts in the field, has announced the launch of its School of ECOnomics. The school is a fast-paced, fast-tracked climate science bootcamp for entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, researchers, and analysts of all backgrounds who are interested in exploring and enacting a multi-disciplinary approach to built environments and regenerative systems.

According to New Climate Culture Founder Eloisa Alena Lewis, "Our coursework is designed to initiate a chain reaction, creating new conceptual possibilities and new economic opportunities unlike seen anywhere else before. We are not only leading, but defining the conversation about what it means to be sustainable and in business."

The school's 4-week rotating sessions are held online. Initial courses include: "Astrobiology, Artificial Intelligence, & Terraforming the Built Environment" and "Soil As The Bank: Regenerative Systems Biology & Future Green Economies." A course on "Watershed Systems Design" will be added soon. Instructors Lewis and William Padilla-Brown are renowned hands-on climate scientists with extensive field experience who focus on best practices and holistic design strategies to build sustainable and regenerative communities. "We are teaching the most creative and viable solutions for reversing global warming and confronting climate disaster," according to Lewis.

New Climate Culture has also launched a scholarship program that offers up to 90% off tuition to attract marginalized communities and increase diversity in the field. Scholarships are designated for those who are actively practicing permaculture/decolonization and/or marginalized communities.

About New Climate Culture

New Climate Culture, formed in 2022 by Climate Scientist and Futurist Eloisa Lewis, is a leading climate science think tank focused on delivering climate solutions to communities and industries across the globe while influencing international policy goals. The organization's objective is to establish abundant local economies, better business practices, carbon sequestration sites, and circular economies across the globe. New Climate Culture's collective of world-renowned researchers and experts bring a multidisciplinary approach to present long-term, forward-thinking climate solutions.

