ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) is hosting its annual meeting, the Interdisciplinary Symposium on Osteoporosis (ISO19) in La Jolla, CA this week from May 15-18. Leading medical and scientific experts in the bone health field will present the latest information on preventing broken bones and lead in-depth educational sessions on all areas of bone health assessment, osteoporosis diagnosis and patient management, exercise, nutrition and post-fracture care.

Fewer than 25 percent of older women and men who suffer from a fracture are tested or treated for osteoporosis. To address this significant care gap, ISO19 will also include two options for training in the fracture liaison service (FLS) model of care, a coordinated preventive care model that operates under the supervision of a bone health specialist and seeks to prevent repeat fractures. Recognized as the solution to closing the nearly 75 percent care gap in existence today, the FLS model has been proven to improve patient outcomes and significantly reduce the incidence of secondary fractures.

"With two million fractures caused by osteoporosis each year and 75,000 people a year dying because of osteoporotic-related fractures, the need for effective programs to prevent broken bones is critical," said Elizabeth Thompson, CEO, NOF. "Building on the success of the FLS Advanced Training Course introduced last year at ISO18, we're once aging offering two options for Fracture Liaison Service training and continuing education. The comprehensive Fracture Prevention curriculum offered at ISO19 will train healthcare professionals to implement an FLS model of care or grow their current practice, which we know is key to sparing millions of American from breaking bones due to osteoporosis."

As offered in past years, the FLS Basic Course will cover the fundamentals of establishing an FLS program, while emphasizing the importance of appropriate patient assessment, treatment initiation, medical follow-up and care coordination for the post-fracture patient.

For the more than 400 participants who have already earned NOF's FLS Certificate of Completion, the FLS Advanced Course emphasizes the importance of patient tracking, medication approvals, use of registries and growing your FLS program. The course also explores more practice-based clinical questions such as: comorbid conditions and osteoporosis; opioid use and osteoporosis; case-study and treatment selection case reviews; drug coverage issues and resources for providers and patients; and includes an interactive panel discussion.

Additional ISO19 Highlights include:

Sessions exploring options for osteoporosis treatment in 2019 and issues related to ONJ and dental health;

Debate/panel session on the efficacy and safety of vertebral augmentation;

Pre-conference BoneFit TM exercise training workshop on the most appropriate, safe and effective methods to prescribe and progress exercise for people with osteoporosis;

exercise training workshop on the most appropriate, safe and effective methods to prescribe and progress exercise for people with osteoporosis; Keynote speaker: John Leland , best-selling author and reporter for the New York Times , Happiness is a Choice You Make; and

, best-selling author and reporter for the , Happiness is a Choice You Make; and Raisz Memorial Lecture: Robert Gagel , MD, Professor of Medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center and Adjunct Professor in the Department of Cell Biology at Baylor College of Medicine , Bone Health and Osteoporosis in Long-Term Cancer Survivors.

ISO19 is the nation's leading clinical conference on osteoporosis and bone health. Featured speakers include world-renowned experts presenting plenaries and small group sessions on a wide range of topics to provide attendees with many clinical insights and multiple perspectives all intended to improve care for osteoporosis patients and those at risk for fractures.

About the National Osteoporosis Foundation

Established in 1984, the National Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, promoting strong bones for life and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy and research. For more information on the National Osteoporosis Foundation, visit www.nof.org.

