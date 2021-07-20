Leading Consultants in Fundraising and Nonprofit Strategy Examine Record-Breaking Philanthropic Trends in Tenth-Edition Report

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS Fundraising today announced the release of their new report, Snapshot of Today's Philanthropic Landscape, 10th Edition. The publication compiles and contextualizes research from across the field of philanthropy to help U.S. nonprofits wade through the available data and create informed fundraising strategies.

"For the past ten years, CCS has aggregated the latest research on the state of U.S. philanthropy in our Snapshot of Today's Philanthropic Landscape report," say the publication Co-Editors, Tom Kissane, Principal and Managing Director and Natalie Skinner, Senior Vice President. "It is heartening to see the resiliency of philanthropy reflected in this year's edition, as Giving USA estimates that Americans gave a record-setting $471.44 billion in 2020. At the same time, we must recognize that this outpouring of generosity sits within a complex and turbulent landscape. It is more important than ever for nonprofit leaders and fundraisers to understand the philanthropic terrain and be diligent and intentional as they connect with donors. We are elated to share this tenth-edition report as a resource to help mission-driven organizations uncover philanthropic trends and develop data-informed fundraising strategies."

Snapshot of Today's Philanthropic Landscape, 10th Edition dives into topics including:

Giving USA 's estimates for 2020 giving

's estimates for 2020 giving Multi-year trends in giving by individuals, corporations, and foundations

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on fundraising

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in philanthropy

Members of the nonprofit community can use this report as a one-stop resource for essential research on philanthropy in the United States.

To download a copy of CCS's Snapshot of Today's Philanthropic Landscape, 10th Edition, click here.

About: CCS Fundraising is a strategic fundraising consulting firm that partners with nonprofits for transformational change, providing a wide range of services that support and strengthen their fundraising programs. Founded in 1947, CCS operates in more than a dozen offices in countries around the world. The firm's experts, skilled in campaign and development strategy, work closely with organizations of all sizes across nonprofit sectors.

