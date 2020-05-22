Leading Consulting Firm Offers a Boost to Small Businesses

CLEVELAND, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The DiJulius Group, one of the world's leading authorities on customer service and customer experience, is giving small businesses, that have been affected by the quarantine, free customer service training for all their employees.

The DiJulius Group works with companies like The Ritz-Carlton, Lexus, Starbucks, Nordstrom, Chick-fil-a, Nestle, Marriott Hotel, PWC, Celebrity Cruises, Progressive Insurance, and many more, to help them continue to raise the bar and set the standard in service that consistently exceeds customer expectations.

"We want to help as many small businesses as we can to get back on their feet as quickly as possible," says John DiJulius, President of The DiJulius Group and best-selling author of five books on customer service. "We know small businesses typically don't have the time, manpower or budget to train all their employees on the soft skills they would like them to have. We also know that now is a great time for these businesses to take advantage of the extra down time and use it to train their employees. This way, when they reopen, they can stand out by providing a world-class customer experience that will blow their customers away. Helping them rebuild their businesses and brand identity in their community."

Name of training: My Customer Experience Trainer – Customer Service Training (Video) for Customer Facing Employees That Will Help Them Provide A World-Class Experience

Purpose: For small businesses who typically don't have the time or resources to train their new and existing employees on soft skills that are key to differentiating their brand from their competition. This can be used not only for existing employees but for new and future employees during their orientation.

What types of businesses: Independent, non-franchised, single location small businesses, under $5M in annual revenue. (Companies who are not eligible that are over $5M or part of a franchise system can receive a complimentary call with a Customer Experience Consultant)

Visit The DiJulius Group website to access this free training:

https://thedijuliusgroup.com/free-my-customer-experience-trainer/

The DiJulius Group is a customer experience consulting firm based in Cleveland, Ohio and founded by best-selling author, John DiJulius. The DiJulius Group provides on site and virtual consulting services, keynotes, CX leader training and workshops. They also produce The Customer Service Revolution conference and Customer Service Revolution podcast.

Press contact: Denise Thompson, The DiJulius Group, [email protected], 440.443.0023

Related Images

the-dijulius-group-logo.png

The DiJulius Group logo

The DiJulius Group logo

Related Links

Customer Service Training

SOURCE The DiJulius Group